Tanzania, Zambia seek private investors for Tazara railway upgrade

Tanzania and Zambia are seeking for private investors for the Tanzania Zambia Railway Authority (Tazara) project amid growing demand for freight transport on the Southern Corridor.
Tanzania's Transport minister, Prof Makame Mbarawa, said that they were reviewing laws and the railway operating policies to open the doors for public-private partnerships to operate railways, including the 1,860km Tazara line, to boost cargo business on the transport corridor that links Tanzania, Zambia, DR Congo, Angola and Zimbabwe.
Prof Mbarawa said they were looking for parties to provide wagons and engines.