Kenya Railways refurbished engines boost metre-gauge line

Refurbishing old rolling stock could help rail operators in the region extend the service life of rail assets at minimal cost and provide critical lessons in maintenance as East Africa transitions to new high speed rail networks.

The case for this approach was amplified this week as Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) unveiled three long-abandoned heavy-duty locomotives that were brought back to life through the installation of a new power system.

The development is being seen as an indication of a gradual shift in regional thinking towards a two-system railway network, where the century-old metre gauge rail (MGR), will continue to play a role alongside the Standard Gauge Rail (SGR) developments in the region.

Working with British propulsion and power systems company Rolls-Royce, and Malaysia-based engineering services provider SMH Rail, the three KRC locomotives were repowered with the installation of Rolls-Royce MTU series 4000 engines and accessories.

The powerful but low-emission and fuel-efficient engines are seen as critical to supporting operations along KRC's Naivasha-Kisumu MGR sector well into the future.

According to experts, refurbishment of old locomotives and other rolling stock, which has been successfully done in Tanzania, is a sound strategy that could also provide useful lessons as the region launches into a new era based on the standard-gauge rail.

“It is the practice around the world and it is the way to go for Africa, because the steel structure of locomotive is anywhere between 30 and 40 per cent of its price. So, the savings from refurbishing can be significant,” Engineer Charles Kateeba, former managing director of Uganda Railways Corporation, told The EastAfrican.

He added that operators can go further, as Tanzania Railways did, and upgrade the old locomotives to a diesel-electric standard where the engine only generates electricity to drive electric motors that provide the traction.

National economic development

According to Kenya Railways, the advanced Rolls-Royce engines will deliver increased horsepower, enabling the locomotives to handle heavier loads across challenging landscapes with improved fuel and oil economy.

“These bespoke upgrades will enhance the overall efficiency of Kenya’s rail transport system, contributing to national economic development by supporting faster, more reliable transportation of goods across the country,” the corporation said in a statement.

KRC managing director Philip Mainga said there was a strong business case for investing in the locomotives and the associated MGR.

“With the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA), we are experiencing an increase in cross-border trade. By reviving this fleet, we are confident in our ability to meet the rising demand effectively, affordably and sustainably,” Mainga said.

The refurbished engines come from a stock of retired locomotives that are more than 40-years-old, which KRC intends to gradually bring back into service.

Commenting on the plans, and giving the example of Uganda’s Tororo- Gulu Pakwach line, Kateeba says East Africa holds a significant stock of discarded locomotives across different classes, which could cost-effectively be overhauled to restore services along abandoned MGR lines that can serve markets that will not be covered by the SGR in the near term.

“If you look at the Congo and South Sudan bound commercial traffic that clogs our roads, all this can economically be re-routed to rail, with the truckers only picking it from the end points of the rail network in Gulu and Pakwach. This will be cheaper, more efficient and reduce wear and tear on our roads,” he said.

Globally, the carbon-intensive transport sector remains in the crosshairs of climate activists. Original Equipment Manufacturers have been working to decarbonise through electrification and making engines that can run on less polluting biofuels.

The mtu diesel engines that were installed into KRC’s locomotives, are designed to run on 100 percent heavy fuel oil and biofuels.