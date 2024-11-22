Congo, South Sudan set to integrate revenue systems

Revenue authorities in the DRC and South Sudan are set to integrate their systems with other countries on the Northern Corridor to speed up cargo documentation and reduce long queues on their borders.

Dr John Deng Northern, the Corridor Transit and Transport Co-ordination Authority (NCTTCA) executive director, said the two states have agreed to adopt technology in their customs processes, which will then be linked to peers.

The decision means the two countries will clear goods faster from the Port of Mombasa, easing the flow of goods to their territories.

“The Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) has played a big role in ensuring cargo is cleared on time, now we need to address a number of NTBs (non-tariff barriers) along the corridor with the two countries need to adopt technology in paper documentation of cargo,” said Dr Diing.

NCTTCA said it was working on a platform to easily translate instructions and ease the language barrier between customs authorities to enable the integration.

In the system, information has to be translated from English to French for DRC clients, for example.

Trade facilitation

The NCTTA facilitates transit cargo between the Kenyan Port of Mombasa and the hinterland of Member States namely Burundi, DRC, Rwanda, Uganda and South Sudan.

Dr Deng said various agencies have worked to improve their trade facilitation roles through digitising their processes.

“Movement of goods from the Port of Mombasa to other EAC states has improved but we still have few agencies which are yet to be integrated to make it 100 per cent automation.

“As (MPNCC) marks 10 years since its inception, we have made strides in many areas but we need to balance between revenue collection by different counties and trade facilitation,” said Dr Deng.

David Ngarama, the CEO of Kentrade, the Kenya state trade agency, said about 94 per cent of document processing procedures are now automated, making movement of goods easier.

“When Kentrade was formed in 2014, only 14 per cent of documentation was digitised. But 10 years later, we have only 6 per cent doing manual procedure. Automation of payment process has also worked on advantage to traders,” said Mr Ngarama.