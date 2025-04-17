Kenyan appellate court halts President Ruto’s privatisation plan 

President William Ruto’s ambitious plan to sell off ailing State-owned corporations to private investors has suffered another setback after the Court of Appeal declined to allow the implementation of a contentious privatisation law that had been declared unconstitutional by the High Court.

The National Assembly and its Speaker sought court orders to suspend the implementation of the September 2024 judgment, which declared the Privatisation Act 2023 unconstitutional, pending the hearing and determination of the grounds of their appeal.

The latest turn of events has left the National Treasury in a difficult position in reconstituting the board of the privatisation commission after the three-year terms of six members expired in November 2024.

While the government has not stated how much it intends to raise from the privatisation programme, the Parliamentary Budget Office (PBO) has estimated that about Ksh30 billion ($232 million) could be raised from the sale of State corporations to help finance the budget deficit.

The commission is currently operating without a board, which means that important decisions affecting its operations, including decisions on the privatisation programme, cannot be taken.

Appointment to the commission

The old privatisation law (2005) and the new one (2023) provide for different ways of appointing members to the board of the commission.

The new law gives powers to the Treasury Cabinet Secretary to appoint members of the commission without parliamentary oversight, while the Privatisation Act (2005) requires the Treasury Cabinet Secretary to appoint members of the commission through a competitive process and with the approval of the National Assembly.

The commission’s board consists of 11 members, including the chairman appointed by the President, the Executive Director, the Attorney-General, the Principal Secretary to the National Treasury and seven members from the private sector.

The Parliamentary Committee on Finance and Planning approved the nomination of six new members to the board in November 2021, nearly three years after the term of members of the board expired in 2019.

Court verdict

President Ruto signed the Privatisation Bill 2023 into law in October 2023, which seeks to fast-track the process of privatising State-owned corporations by empowering National Treasury to sell the entities without parliamentary approval.

The High Court, in a ruling delivered on September 24, 2024, in Nairobi, declared that the National Assembly did not conduct reasonable, meaningful, adequate and/or effective public participation before passing the Privatisation Bill, 2023 and that the entire law was therefore unconstitutional, null and void.

Dissatisfied with the ruling, Parliament filed an appeal seeking to prevent the High Court orders from taking effect.

A three-judge bench ruled on April 11, 2025, that the Speaker of the National Assembly and the National Assembly (the applicants) failed to satisfy the requirements for the grant of stay of execution or conservatory orders under Rule 5(2)(b) of the Court of Appeal Rules, 2022.

“The upshot is that the application is not merited, and it is hereby dismissed,” the judges ruled.

The government hoped that the new privatisation programme would attract investors and help raise funds to bolster government operations.

“Given the current constrained fiscal environment, privatisation may provide deficit financing for government. It also has the potential to create savings by substituting government expenditure for private capital and unlocking the potential of state-owned enterprises to increase their efficiency and long-term productivity,” the PBO said.

“If undertaken through initial public offering (IPO), it could reinvigorate the stock market during bearish periods thereby stimulating private investments.”

Privatisation Commission chairman Faisal Abass and CEO Joseph Koskey were unavailable for comment as calls and text messages to their mobile phones went unanswered by press time.

There are 248 State corporations in Kenya, and it is estimated that the privatisation programme would primarily target commercial enterprises that make up 19 percent. Non-commercial enterprises, which make up 81 percent, could be privatised on a case-by-case basis.

The new programme had earmarked 35 companies for sale and begun the process of selling stakes of between 35 percent and 100 percent in 11 companies in the first batch, but in December 2023, following a challenge by the opposition Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), the court blocked the sale pending further legal review.

The 11 entities are National Oil Corporation of Kenya (Nock), Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC), Kenya Seed Company (KSC), New Kenya Cooperative Creameries, Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Rivatex East Africa, Kenya Literature Bureau (KLB), Numerical Machining Complex (NMC), Western Kenya Rice Mills, Mwea Rice Mills (MRM) and Kenya Vehicle Manufacturers (KVM).