Trump signs revised travel ban, exempts Iraqis

News

US President Donald Trump. PHOTO | MANDEL NGAN | AFP

US President Donald Trump signed a revised ban on refugees and on travellers from six Muslim-majority nations Monday, scaling back the order to exempt Iraqis and permanent US residents.

With his first attempt frozen by federal courts, Trump signed a second order suspending refugee admissions for 120 days and halting new visas for travellers from Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Yemen and Sudan.

The White House said Trump — who is embroiled in controversy over his aides' links to Russia and his own Twitter outbursts — signed the order behind closed doors Monday morning.

The new order comes into effect on March 16 and is meant to address legal problems. It explicitly exempts Iraqis, legal permanent residents and valid visa holders.]

Vital measure

"The principles of the executive order remain the same," said White House spokesman Sean Spicer.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, one of three cabinet members rolled out to present the order in Trump's absence, described it as "a vital measure" for strengthening national security.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions added that it "provides a needed pause" allowing a review of how America deals with travellers from "countries of concern."

"Three of these nations are state sponsors of terrorism," Sessions said, referring to Iran, Sudan and Syria.

He added that others had served as "safe havens" for terror operatives.

Legal challenges

Critics questioned the composition of the list, which includes citizens from countries that have never been involved in terror attacks in the United States.

Non-governmental groups accused Trump of covertly pursuing his controversial and possibly illegal campaign promise of a "total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States."

The question of Trump's intent is likely to dominate new legal challenges that are already being flagged by organizations like the American Civil Liberties Union.