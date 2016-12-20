Deadly clashes erupt in DR Congo as Kabila's term ends

News

Congolese protesters scatter as South African police open fire with rubber bullets whilst they protest outside the Democratic Republic of the Congo's embassy in defiance of their President, Joseph Kabila on December 20, 2016 in Pretoria. AFP PHOTO

At least 11 people were killed in DR Congo on Tuesday as clashes erupted during protests against President Joseph Kabila who is refusing to leave office as his mandate ends, officials said.

Nine people died in Kinshasa during protests to demand that President Kabila step down, a government spokesman said, while a protester and a policeman were killed in the second city Lubumbashi according the region's governor.

"In Kinshasa there were nine dead, not a single one more," said Mr Lambert Mende, the government's chief spokesman.

The UN's mission in DR Congo, MONUSCO, had earlier said it was probing reliable reports that around 20 people had been killed in the country's capital during protests.

Governor Jean-Claude Kazembe said that along with the two fatalities in Lubumbashi, three people had been hurt in clashes.