Kenya's Amina urges inquest into her loss at AU commission polls

Kenya's Foreign Affairs minister Amina Mohamed briefs journalists in Addis Ababa on January 31, 2017. PHOTO | AGGREY MUTAMBO | NATION MEDIA GROUP.

All along, she had sought votes across Africa and President Uhuru Kenyatta sent emissaries to 53 countries seeking the vote.

Ms Mohamed was smarting from a defeat from a man few expected to get the seat.

Foreign Affairs minister Amina Mohamed now wants Kenya’s neighbours investigated for abandoning her during AU Commission chair polls in Addis.

The inquest, she says, should establish why neighbour countries, whom she did not name, decamped to vote for other candidates in the Monday election.

In the first press conference since she lost to Chadian Foreign minister Moussa Faki Mahamat, Ms Mohamed on Tuesday said some of the pledges made by the unnamed neighbouring countries were “deceptive.”

“Things fell apart at the last round,” she told journalists in the Ethiopian capital.

“I think the fear from some that maybe we were going to get it (led to this). So they probably withdrew their support.”

Language issues?

She said Kenya should draw lessons from the loss.

“Are we seen as a friend or a threat?” she asked, adding that “appearances are deceptive.”

“I think we are very honest people so it is difficult to deal with deceptive people. Going forward, it is a good lesson to learn. If we ever vied for a continental position, we have to take all that into consideration and probably pick someone who speaks more French than English for the office.”

While the East African Community and other countries in the neighbourhood pledged to vote for her, she fell from the race in the sixth round.