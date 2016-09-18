Soon coming to Uganda: Faster Internet on hi-tech data fibre link

Business

Students from Gayaza High School in central Uganda surf the Internet at the Uganda Communication Commission’s stand at an IT expo in Kampala. PHOTO | MORGAN MBABAZI

Ugandans will soon benefit from faster data speeds and easier access to electricity, following a deal between the country’s power transmission company and China’s ZTE, a telecommunications equipment and systems firm.

ZTE will construct a hi-tech fibre optic cable along the Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Ltd’s supply network, which is expected to increase the uptake of Internet services and ease access to power especially in rural areas. Neighbouring countries will also benefit from the venture.

The fibre cable called dense wavelength division multiplexing (DWDM), has a larger capacity compared with UETCL’s current infrastructure, installed in 2003.

The new capacity is estimated at 1,920 cores, a feature that allows connections to a number of Internet service providers, with little risk of congestion, ICT experts said.

The old infrastructure has 24 cores that accommodate a maximum of 12 clients each. The new one will cater to as many as 80 clients on a single core.

The data connectivity speed on the DWDM link is also estimated at 100 gigabits per second, compared with average connection speeds of 70-80 gigabits per second on the old cable.

ZTE will finance the infrastructure project to the tune of $2.5 million.

UETCL’s current fibre optic cable supports various telecom companies that offer Internet services. Beneficiary operators rent space for data transfer links on its pipe section that covers hundreds of kilometres between the border town of Malaba and Kampala city.

The cable is overlaid on UETCL’s wide network of high-voltage power lines, passing above trees and multi-storeyed buildings — an installation option that has lower setup costs compared with digging up kilometres of the landscape. It also offers stronger security features.

The ZTE deal was informed by the need for a more efficient service platform in the information and communications technology sector, driven by the entry of new players and growing demand for data, as more people acquire smartphones and other Internet-ready devices.

The latest entrants in the country’s data services market are Smile Telecom, Vodafone Uganda and Smart Telecom. Total sales of smartphones exceeded a million units in 2013, according to statistics by global audit and accounting firm Deloitte.

It is expected that the planned expansion of UETCL’s infrastructure will further stimulate electricity and data supply services across the country and within neighbouring countries, observers said.

Construction works will take place in two phases, and are scheduled to last more than a year.

The first phase covers Kampala, Jinja and Tororo district and has a direct link to Kenya through Malaba town — a key connection point for undersea fibre optic cables serving the two countries. The second phase includes Soroti, Lira, Masaka and the Fort Portal-Hoima area, and will be connected to Rwanda through Mirama border post, UETCL officials said.