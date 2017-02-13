Business
Money via mobile: The M-Pesa revolution
Posted Monday, February 13 2017 at 18:25
In Summary
- Hundreds of millions of would-be entrepreneurs were too poor for the banking system to bother lending them money.
- If only they could borrow a small amount - enough to buy a cow, or sewing machine, or motorbike - they could start their own business.
- Just eight months after its launch, a million Kenyans had signed up to M-Pesa.
- M-Pesa is a textbook "leapfrog" technology: where an invention takes hold because the alternatives are poorly developed.
When 53 police officers in Afghanistan checked their phones in 2009, they felt sure there had been some mistake.
They knew they were part of a pilot project to see if public sector salaries could be paid via a new mobile money service called M-Paisa.
But had they somehow overlooked the detail that their participation brought a pay rise? Or had someone mistyped the amount to send them?
The message said their salary was significantly larger than usual.
In fact, the amount was what they should have been getting all along.
But previously, they received their salaries in cash, passed down from the ministry via their superior officers.
Somewhere along the line, about 30 per cent of their pay had been skimmed off.
Indeed, the ministry soon realised that one in 10 police officers whose salaries they had been dutifully paying did not exist.
The police officers were delighted to be getting their full salary.
Their commanders were less cheerful about losing their cut.
Afghanistan is one of a number of developing countries whose economies are currently being reshaped by mobile money - the ability to send payments by text message.
The ubiquitous kiosks that sell prepaid mobile airtime effectively function like bank branches: you deposit cash, and the agent sends you an SMS adding that amount to your balance. Or you send the agent an SMS, and she gives you cash.
And you can text some of your balance to anyone else.
It is an invention with roots in many places.
Johannesburg World Summit