Money via mobile: The M-Pesa revolution

PHOTO | FILE

When 53 police officers in Afghanistan checked their phones in 2009, they felt sure there had been some mistake.

They knew they were part of a pilot project to see if public sector salaries could be paid via a new mobile money service called M-Paisa.

But had they somehow overlooked the detail that their participation brought a pay rise? Or had someone mistyped the amount to send them?

The message said their salary was significantly larger than usual.

In fact, the amount was what they should have been getting all along.

But previously, they received their salaries in cash, passed down from the ministry via their superior officers.

Somewhere along the line, about 30 per cent of their pay had been skimmed off.

Indeed, the ministry soon realised that one in 10 police officers whose salaries they had been dutifully paying did not exist.

The police officers were delighted to be getting their full salary.

Their commanders were less cheerful about losing their cut.

Afghanistan is one of a number of developing countries whose economies are currently being reshaped by mobile money - the ability to send payments by text message.

The ubiquitous kiosks that sell prepaid mobile airtime effectively function like bank branches: you deposit cash, and the agent sends you an SMS adding that amount to your balance. Or you send the agent an SMS, and she gives you cash.

And you can text some of your balance to anyone else.

It is an invention with roots in many places.