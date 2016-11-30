Kenya to probe telcos over high cost of mobile money transactions

Business

Kenya’s National Treasury wants telcos to disclose all hidden charges in mobile payments. PHOTO | FILE

Kenya’s National Treasury has launched investigations into telecommunications companies it accuses of imposing excessively high rates on mobile money payments.

These rates, according to the Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich, have caused the government to suspend its mobile-based bond trading programme, intended to promote small investors with as low as Ksh3,000 ($30) to invest.

The EastAfrican has learnt that the government is seeking to scrap and reduce some of the charges levied on the M-Akiba bond in order to attract more players. M-Akiba is the first-ever Treasury bond to be issued exclusively via a mobile phones.

Mr Rotich said that the government postponed the launch of the mobile-based bond after it learnt that the “cost of trading the debt instrument would be too high for investors, and would wipe out all their returns.”

The recent investigation targets mobile payment service providers Safaricom (M-Pesa), Airtel (Airtel Money), Telkom Kenya (Orange Money) and Equity Bank (Equitel).

The move comes amid concerns by the Consumer Federation of Kenya (Cofek) that mobile payment service providers are levying excessive and undisclosed levies.

Mr Rotich said the probe, expected to be completed in December, seeks to establish the justification for the amount of fees and commissions levied on various mobile banking transactions, and the portion that the telcos and banks exact from each transaction.

He said telcos must disclose all hidden charges in mobile payments to their customers and that this “disclosure” requirement forms an important part of the government’s ongoing review process.

“We want to know how much these firms actually charge for each service and how much each party in the transaction is getting. This exercise should be concluded in December,” said Mr Rotich.

Disclose hidden charges

The Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) director-general Kariuki Wang’ombe said they were working to ensure that mobile payment services are transparent.

“Nothing should be regulated in a market where there are many players,” said Mr Wang’ombe.

Last year, CAK ordered Safaricom to make public its Lipa na M-Pesa charges for businesses after receiving complaints over the telco’s failure to disclose the amounts consumers pay for use of the service in merchant shops.

However, Safaricom said it would need until mid-2017 to start disclosing its hidden charges.