Wings of a dream: Cote D'ivoire tycoon sees new life for wrecked planes

Between a green forest and a lagoon near Abidjan, Aziz Alibhai presents his astonishing collection of aircraft wrecks that he dreams of one day transforming into an unusual tourist attraction. After the post-election crisis of 2010-2011, which left some 3,000 people dead in Ivory Coast, the businessman set out to buy up abandoned planes at Abidjan airport. With his head still full of projects, he now wants to give a second life to these discarded aircraft and share his passion with curious tourists.