Villagers flee homes after gunmen kill 24 in central Nigeria

Villagers flee their homes with their belongings a day after gunmen killed 16 people in their village of Tiortyui, some 30 kilometres away from Makurdi, in Nigeria's central Benue state. Eight people were killed in another attack in a village nearby, bringing the toll to 24, as violence caused by heavily armed criminal gangs intensifies across the region