UN chief urges swift return to civilian rule in Burkina Faso, Guinea, Mali

UN chief Antonio Guterres on Sunday called on the military juntas in Burkina Faso, Guinea and in Mali to hand power back to civilians as soon as possible. Speaking after meeting Senegalese President Macky Sall in Dakar, he said they had agreed on the need to keep talking to the de facto authorities in all three countries so as to get a swift return to "constitutional order".