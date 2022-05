Thousands in Egypt hold Eid prayers in Al-Azher

Thousands of Muslim worshippers gather at the Al-Azhar mosque in Cairo to hold prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. The Egyptian government allowed some mosques to hold the prayers amid restrictions related to Covid-19. In 2021, Egypt announced a partial shutdown of malls and restaurants and called off festivities for Eid al-Fitr to curb coronavirus cases.