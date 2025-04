Maria Sarungi, a prominent journalist and vocal critic of the Tanzanian government and President Samia Suluhu, was over the weekend abducted in Kilimani, Nairobi, by three armed men driving a black vehicle.

She was released on Sunday evening, hours after her abduction.

She is now pointing the finger at President Suluhu’s administration for her abduction in Nairobi, saying Dar is unhappy with her online activism ahead of polls.