Social enterprise empowers Tunisian carpet weavers

Like many Tunisian women, 52-year-old Najet has been weaving rugs all her life. But it's only recently that she has been able to make a living from it. In 2016, her nephew, Mehdi Baccouche, created Shanti - an association which buys carpets and takes charge of getting them to consumers. It also employs designers who work with artisans to improve their design skills and make their products more marketable.