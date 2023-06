Minister reveals details of Dar port-DP World deal

Note: Video is in Swahili.

Tanzania Transport minister Makame Mbarawa reveals details of the controversial deal with Dubai-based DP World to operate the Dar port.

Prof Mbarawa said the firm would operate berths five to seven.

Berths eight to 11 would be given to another investor as part of government efforts to improve performance and efficiency at the port.