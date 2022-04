Kuti family keeps up Fela's Afrobeat legacy

Twenty five years after the death of Nigerian music legend Fela Kuti, his son Femi and grandson Made have donned his mantle, taking the Afrobeat sound to the United States. With their double album "Legacy +", the father and son duo have been nominated for this year's Grammys, hoping to win the Global Music category in the US music awards in Los Angeles