First Lady urges Kenyans to take up Hustler Fund loans

The Kenyan government has processed 22 Hustler Fund loans per second in the last 24 hours, with a total of Ksh2.9 billion disbursed since its launch on November 29.

The Hustler fund, a digital financial inclusion initiative launched by the President, provides access to credit for individuals and MSMEs. Individuals can borrow between Ksh500 and Ksh50,000. MSMEs seeking capital of between Ksh100, 000 and Ksh5 million shillings will benefit from the fund beginning February next year.