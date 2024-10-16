Uganda’s mpox cases surpass 100

Section of the isolation facility for management of mpox cases established at Nakasongola Health Centre IV. 

Photo credit: Dan Wandera | Nation Media Group

By  Xinhua

News agency

Uganda has registered 34 new confirmed cases of mpox in the past week, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 104, the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Tuesday.

The ministry said 13 cases were recorded in the capital Kampala, seven in Nakasongola, the current hotspot of the disease, five in Wakiso and two inmates tested positive at Masindi prison in the western region, among others.

A total of 314 contacts are currently being monitored by emergency response teams and health personnel in the affected areas.

The outbreak has now spread to four additional districts, bringing the total number of affected districts to 15, the ministry said in the statement.

In collaboration with the World Health Organisation and other partners, the ministry has intensified preventive efforts, including enhanced surveillance, case management, health meetings, risk communication, community engagement, and public awareness campaigns to curb the spread of the disease.  

