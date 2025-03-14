Tanzania declares Marburg outbreak over, issues Mpox alert

Tanzania has officially declared the end of an outbreak of Marburg virus disease that hit the northwestern Kagera region in January. But officials are still bracing for the ongoing threat of Mpox.

Health Minister Jenista Mhagama confirmed the end of Marburg on Thursday, six weeks after the last reported case in Kagera’s Biharamulo district, where at least two people died of the disease.

“The last confirmed Marburg case was reported on January 28, and as of March 11, a total of 42 days had passed since then. Scientifically, Tanzania meets the criteria for declaring the outbreak at an end of Marburg, and thus today (March 13) I hereby do so,” Ms Mhagama said in a notice published by the ministry.

However, the same release warned that despite the declaration, residents of Biharamulo and neighbouring districts should remain vigilant and observe recommended preventive protocols against Marburg fever.

These include proper hand washing with running water and soap or hand sanitiser, and timely reporting of any rumours and alerts of possible Marburg cases to the relevant authorities.

“We should also be aware that Tanzania remains at risk of other highly infectious diseases, including Ebola, which has been reported in neighbouring countries and Mpox, which has recently occurred in our country and continues to be reported worldwide,” Ms Mhagama said.

Earlier this week, the Health ministry confirmed two cases of suspected Mpox victims admitted to Tanzanian hospitals since March 7, one of them being a truck driver who had travelled from an unnamed neighbouring country to Dar es Salaam.

The Mpox statement on March 10 did not mention in which part of the country the other case had been identified.

On Tuesday, March 11, the ministry followed up with a detailed travel advisory outlining preventive measures, including body temperature checks and physical observation at all points of entry (airports, seaports, lake ports and land border crossings.)