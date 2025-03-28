No African city on the 2025 Healthy Cities award list: A wake-up call

No African city was included among the awardees at the Partnership for Healthy Cities Summit, an event that recognises cities worldwide for their efforts in preventing noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) and injuries.

Held this year in Paris, the summit recognised three cities from Latin America, Europe, and North America for their public health innovations, as the cities of Córdoba in Argentina, Fortaleza, in Brazil, and Greater Manchester, in the UK), were celebrated for their groundbreaking policies designed to tackle NCDs and promote healthier living.

The city of Córdoba introduced a bold initiative to eliminate sugary and artificially sweetened beverages from all schools by 2026, benefiting over 15,000 children.

On the other hand, the city of Fortaleza established a comprehensive air quality surveillance system to monitor pollution levels and its impact on residents' health, while the city of Greater Manchester expanded its smoke-free areas, including the first-ever smoke-free park, contributing to a cleaner, healthier public space.

Michael R Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg LP and Bloomberg Philanthropies, WHO Global Ambassador for Noncommunicable Diseases and Injuries, and former 108th mayor of New York City, stated that the awardees were selected for their tangible progress in preventing noncommunicable diseases and injuries, serving as models that other regions can replicate.

“This year’s winning cities are proving that progress is possible with strong leadership and political will,” he added.

Over 4.2 billion people now live in cities globally, with this number expected to rise to nearly two-thirds of the world’s population by 2050.

While cities have long been associated with urbanisation and the challenges of infectious diseases, they are increasingly at the forefront of the battle against noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) and injuries.

These diseases, including heart disease, cancers, and diabetes, are now responsible for 80 percent of all deaths worldwide. The impact is especially profound in low- and middle-income countries, where over 70 per cent of NCD deaths occur.

African cities, many of which are experiencing rapid population growth, face significant hurdles in addressing public health challenges. “These cities grapple with air pollution, limited access to nutritious food, inadequate road safety measures, and a lack of public spaces for physical activity—factors that directly contribute to the rise of NCDs,” said Etienne Krug, Director, Department of social determinants of health at WHO.

Moreover, the challenges are compounded by poverty, limited access to quality healthcare, and insufficient political commitment to prioritise health at the local level.

According to Erias Lukwago, Mayor of Kampala, the absence of African cities from the Partnership for Healthy Cities awards speaks volumes about the continent’s development agenda, and also raises critical questions about the state of public health in African urban areas.”

This, he said, is a significant challenge for African cities, and it highlights some of the development challenges African cities face.

He noted that while African cities have much work to do, cities in developed countries, along with those in Latin America, heavily invest in programmes and initiatives led by subnational governments—something that is not always the case in many African cities.

“For instance, cities like Kampala and many others in the continent, our resource envelope is very narrow. For example, Kampala's total budget, including external financing, is around $220 million.

This covers infrastructure, public transport, workspaces for the urban poor, and climate change. We need national governments to commit more resources to support the development a gendas of cities like ours,

He pointed out that in many African countries, power remains highly centralized at the national level, making it important to recognise that local governments often lack the authority to lead their own initiatives.

"For instance, we are unable to directly access external funding without the central government's involvement, which often means dealing with red tape and bureaucracy. This creates barriers to implementing essential projects, whether it's addressing climate change, improving air quality, or advancing road safety initiatives. In contrast, cities in developed countries have the authority to engage directly with international platforms and secure funding without these challenges."

However, according to Krug, the lack of African cities among the Partnership for Healthy Cities awardees should not be viewed as a failure, but rather as a call to action.

“It is a reminder that more needs to be done to ensure that these cities are part of the global movement to prevent NCDs and injuries.”