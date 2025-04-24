Kenya recalls three major drugs over safety concerns

Kenya’s Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) has issued an immediate recall of Augmentin, paracetamol and esomeprazole from the market, citing safety concerns.

These are widely-used drugs. The recall affects both prescription and over-the-counter medications that are common in homes and hospitals.

Augmentin, an antibiotic, was flagged due to forged batches (batch numbers 8X3K and EU7C).

The antibiotic is used to treat infections of the urinary tract, respiratory tract, ear, sinuses, and skin, as prescribed by a medical doctor.

Paracetamol is an over-the-counter pain reliever and fever reducer, while esomeprazole is a prescription medication used to reduce stomach acid production and treat conditions like acid reflux and ulcers.

Paracetamol injections were found to have colour changes, making them unsafe. Affected brands include:

Lumidol injection – batch numbers CM4594007, CM4594008 and CM4594009

Blink injection – batch numbers CS4594004 and CS4594005

Paragen injection – batch number K4290027

All were manufactured by KamlaAmrut Pharmaceutical LLP, India.

Esomeprazole (S-Prazo 40mg) was found to contain a strip of a different drug in batch number SPZ404.

What to do

Healthcare providers have been asked to stop prescribing the affected drugs immediately.

PPB says patients should consult medical professionals for alternatives.

Pharmacies and hospitals have been directed to cease distribution and return the listed batches to suppliers or health facilities.