Covid becoming resistant to antiviral drugs

Covid-19 vaccine.

Drugs used to treat coronavirus are becoming less effective as the virus becomes resistant to them.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Mary Wangari

Correspondent in Nairobi

Nation Media Group

The virus that causes Covid-19 is developing resistance to two drugs used to treat patients with infections, scientists now say.

According to findings released this year, the medicines, one known as nirmatrelvir and the other remdesivir, have been found to be less effective as the virus that causes coronavirus is becoming resistant to both drugs.

The studies were published in the Jama Network Open and the Nature Communications Journals.

Related

A higher possibility of finding viruses that cause Covid-19 was linked to patients who had taken the antiviral drugs as well as low sensitivity to the treatment doses (nirmatrelvir and remdesivir), as indicated in the two studies.

In the first study, 156 Covid-19 patients were treated with the antiviral drug and observed over a span of two years between 2021-2023.

The researchers from Brigham and Women’s Hospital, the University of Pittsburgh, the Harvard University and Stanford University, further divided the patients into two categories: those who did not take the drug and those who took it.

Immune system

A higher likelihood of having viruses with changes that are resistant to nirmatrelvir was found in patients who took the antiviral treatment.

Patients who took nirmatrelvir and those who had a compromised immune system had more pronounced effects.

Read: WHO committee to discuss current alarm status of Covid

“Subjects treated with nirmatrelvir were found to have higher resistance mutations, particularly those who had a suppressed immunity, compared to patients who were not treated,” the study read in part.

“All mutations, however, were present but they appeared briefly, at very low frequencies, and they were less likely to contribute to virologic rebound.”

In the second study, 15 Covid patients were given the remdesivir drug before a team of researchers from the National Institutes of Health and the Cornell University examined their outcomes.

When the researchers arranged its DNA pattern, the Covid-19 virus infecting the patients was found to have developed a lower sensitivity level to both nirmatrelvir and remdesivir drugs.

The mutated viruses were also found to have the ability to infect others who were nearby.

Conflict

  1. Mozambique polls chaos hurts business in southern Africa

  2. Women call for end to violence, demand peace talks inclusion

  3. Sudan extends opening of Adre crossing for aid delivery

  4. DRC, Rwanda in peace monitoring deal

Latest

  1. PRIME East Africa goes back 45 years to find its great railway future... or is it all a dream?

  2. PRIME Tshisekedi pushes for change as allies battle criticism

  3. Mozambique polls chaos hurts business in southern Africa

  4. PRIME Trump 2.0? It was right there in ‘Simpsons’ and science fiction

In the headlines

View All