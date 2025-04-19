Study links over 650,000 Africa child deaths to rising antibiotics misuse

More than 659,000 children in Africa died in 2022 from infections linked to antimicrobial resistance (AMR), a major study shows.

Described as one of the most comprehensive studies to date, the findings unveiled at the European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases’ Global Congress highlight AMR as a rapidly escalating threat—particularly for children in low-income regions, who remain on the front lines of this silent epidemic.

Globally more than three million children died from infections linked to AMR, in 2022, the study notes. Southeast Asia was the hardest hit region, recording more than 752,000 child deaths linked to AMR-related infections, in just one year.

Many of the outcomes were tied to the use of Watch and Reserve antibiotics—powerful medicines meant to be used sparingly, and only when absolutely necessary, says the report.

Watch antibiotics are high-risk drugs that can quickly lead to resistance when overused, while Reserve antibiotics are considered the last line of defense against the most severe and multidrug-resistant infections.

Watch and Reserve antibiotics are not intended for first-line treatment and their use should be limited only for those who need them to preserve their effectiveness and reduce the development of resistance.

In contrast, Access antibiotics are widely available and used to treat common infections due to their lower potential for increasing resistance.

These medications are not meant for everyday use, yet over the last few years, their use has surged. Between 2019 and 2021, Watch antibiotic use rose by 160 percent in Southeast Asia and by 126 percent in Africa. Over the same period, Reserve antibiotic use increased by 45 percent in Southeast Asia and by an alarming 125 percent in Africa.

Globally, of the more than three million childrens deaths, two million were associated with the use of Watch and Reserve antibiotics. That means two-thirds of all AMR-related child deaths in 2022 were linked to these two categories of antibiotics.

Co-author of the study, Professor Joseph Harwell, explains that while the rise in Watch and Reserve antibiotic use may be a response to rising drug resistance, it comes with serious long-term risks. He warns that if these drugs lose their effectiveness, there will be few if any alternatives left for treating resistant infections.

“While the rise in use of Watch and Reserve antibiotics may be necessary in response to the concurrent rise in drug-resistant infections, the sharp rise in use of these drugs presents several serious long-term risks”, notes Professor Joseph Harwell, study co-author.

“Their increased use, especially without careful oversight, elevates the risk of resistance and limits future treatment options. If bacteria develop resistance to these antibiotics, there will be few, if any, alternatives for treating multidrug-resistance infections.”

In low- and middle-income countries, several factors contribute to the growing challenge AMR, including overcrowded hospitals, inadequate sanitation, and limited infection prevention measures which create environments where resistant pathogens can easily spread within healthcare settings and communities.

The widespread overuse and misuse of antibiotics—often driven by a lack of diagnostic tools and misdiagnosis—further fuel resistance.

Compounding the issue, many of these countries lack robust national surveillance systems and antimicrobial stewardship programmes, making it difficult to monitor resistance patterns and implement effective treatment protocols.

“In the absence of strong diagnostic tools, healthcare workers often prescribe antibiotics preemptively, which leads to overuse and, eventually, resistance,” says Harwell.

The study calls for urgent action to turn the tide of paediatric AMR, by strengthening age-specific data, and antimicrobial stewardship programmes in all paediatric healthcare settings. It also says treatment guidelines must be updated and informed by routine, real-time data.

Prof Harwell emphasises the need for a coordinated “One Health” approach that integrates human, animal, and environmental health in tracking resistance.

“Rising resistance to Watch and Reserve antibiotics will ultimately lead to higher treatment failure,” says Prof Harwell. “Mortality rates, which are already alarmingly high, will continue to rise significantly, particularly in low- and middle-income countries where access to alternative treatments and advanced medical interventions may be limited.”

“On a regional level, we call on policymakers to mandate hospital-based antimicrobial stewardship programmes in all paediatric healthcare facilities. Improved age classifications in surveillance data will also enhance our understanding of important differences in resistance rates across the age categories, as well as paediatric-specific resistance mechanisms. Additionally, we urge the implementation of national guidelines to ensure routine surveillance informs antibiotic use,” concludes Prof Harwell.

The report warns that without action, the world risks sleepwalking into a future where once-curable childhood infections are no longer treatable—especially in countries with limited access to alternative therapies or advanced care. “We are already losing too many children,” Prof Harwell says. “Without a coordinated global effort, the numbers will keep climbing—and the options for saving lives will keep shrinking.”