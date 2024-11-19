Samia asks rich nations to help fund Africa’s fight against hunger

Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan wants more concessional funding to Africa to end hunger.

At the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Tuesday, the Tanzanian leader urged rich nations to provide equitable financing and debt cancellation for African and other developing states to enable them to fight extreme poverty and hunger.

She said food security and poverty alleviation are priorities for Tanzania and the rest of Africa in advocating the Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty.

“This aligns with Tanzania’s commitment to achieving Sustainable Development Goal 2 (Zero Hunger by 2030.) The Tanzania delegation will also focus on concessional financing for Africa,” she told the meeting attended by world leaders including US President Joe Biden, China’s Xi Jinping and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Samia questioned the G20 countries’ current position on advocating the cancellation of their debts in developing countries, noting that Africa is facing challenges exacerbated by conflicts and global policies that increase food insecurity, and limited access to markets and technological advances.

“Today, we find ourselves in a world of great wealth, yet Africa continues to grapple with unbearable levels of poverty, hunger, disease, malnutrition, and under-productivity,” she said.

Tanzania has 61.5 percent of its workforce engaged in agriculture, she said, which raised food self-sufficiency by 128 percent and reduced poverty levels to 26.4 percent last year.