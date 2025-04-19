Ant smugglers’ bust in Nairobi exposes wily ways of traffickers

Wildlife conservationists are sounding the alarm about evolving trends in the smuggling of African animals, highlighting an increased focus on smaller species and the growing influence of online platforms in facilitating the illicit trade.

They say illegal wildlife trade remains a significant global problem that threatens biodiversity and ecosystem health.

The warnings emerged after three foreigners and a Kenyan were arrested at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport with test tubes of ants, which authorities say were being transported illegally.

Dr Taye Teferi, Traffic International senior regional director for Africa, told The EastAfrican that people should be advised not to capture, buy or keep wild animals as pets in order to reduce the demand for the trade.

The four men arrested in Nairobi pleaded guilty for attempting to smuggle hundreds of highly sought-after ants out of the country. The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), typically focused on protecting larger animals like lions and elephants, called this a “landmark case”.

The seized contraband included giant African harvester ants, prized by some UK dealers at up to $220 per ant. The KWS warned that the case highlights a “disturbing shift in trafficking trends—from iconic mammals to lesser-known species crucial for ecological balance.”

The suspects —two Belgians, a Vietnamese national, and a Kenyan — were arrested following what the KWS described as a coordinated, intelligence-led operation.

Lornoy David and Seppe Lodewijckx, two 19-year-olds arrested with 5,000 ants in a guesthouse on April 5, appeared distraught as they appeared in a Nairobi court. They told the magistrate they were collecting the ants for fun and did not know it was illegal.

In a separate case, Kenyan Dennis Ng’ang’a and Vietnamese Duh Hung Nguyen were also charged in the same courtroom with illegal trade after being arrested in possession of 400 ants.

KWS said the four men were involved in trafficking the ants to markets in Europe and Asia, and that the species included Messor cephalotes, a distinctive, large and red-coloured harvester ant native to East Africa.

According to Best Ants UK, a website that sells ants, the queen ant is the most priced.

“Are you an ant-keeping enthusiast looking for the best ant species and professional, handmade ant farms in the UK? Look no further! We are the ultimate destination for all your ant-keeping needs. Our team of experts is dedicated to providing you with the best knowledge and the highest quality ants, ensuring a thriving ant-keeping experience,” the company says.

Another website, Ants UK, describes itself as the longest running UK-based ant store, supplying ant colonies since late 1990s and selling ants online from 2006.

“With over 25 years’ experience in ant keeping, Ants UK offers a wide range of ant starter sets, ant farms, nesting materials, ant food, equipment as well as live queen ants and ant colonies from some of the world’s leading ant brands,” it says.

The giant African harvester ant — or Messor cephalotes — is the largest of its species and can grow to around 20mm, with the queen growing up to 25mm.

In Kenya, the ants are protected by international biodiversity treaties, and their trade is highly regulated.

“This prosecution sends a strong message that Kenya will enforce compliance… and marks a significant step forward in Kenya’s fight against unconventional wildlife crimes,” KWS said.

KWS corporate communications manager Paul Udoto only said that the exact number of insects involved is still being evaluated “but this was the country’s first case of bio-piracy on this scale”.

But the prosecutor was granted time to review a report from the National Museums of Kenya to prepare a report with accurate figures on the test tubes that were used to store the ants.

KWS says the suspects breached both local and international laws.

“This case not only marks a serious wildlife crime but also constitutes bio-piracy as it involves the unlawful access and attempted export of Kenya’s genetic resources without prior informed consent or benefit-sharing, in direct violation of national law and the Nagoya Protocol on Access and Benefit-Sharing,” said a statement from KWS.

“The species is difficult to obtain and much in demand,” an ant seller said.

A source involved in the trade said, adding that exporting Messor Cephalotes legally requires a licence from the KWS and a health certificate.

Philip Muruthi, vice president of conservation at the Africa Wildlife Foundation, told the Associated Press that ants play an essential role in supporting ecosystems.

“When you see a healthy forest, like Ngong Forest, you don’t think about what is making it healthy. It is the relationships all the way from the bacteria to the ants to the bigger things,” he said.

Muruthi warned that unregulated wildlife trade – even involving insects – could pose risks to agriculture and biodiversity in other countries.

“Even if there is trade, it should be regulated and nobody should be taking our resources just like that,” he said.

According to Dr Teferi, the smuggling trend has changed in the last four eyes with major smugglers now moving from smuggling ivory to exotic animals.

“Apart from the traditional ivory being smuggled, in the last four years we have seen a change in the pattern of what is being smuggled out of the larger East Africa. We have seen people go as far as to smuggle yellow terminates and even porcupine’s stomach content. With most of them going to Asia and Europe.”

Porcupines are being hunted for their onion-shaped masses of undigested plant material in their gut known as bezoars. According to leading wildlife trafficking experts, the small, spiny rodents are at risk of becoming endangered across Southeast Asia.

Demand is predominantly driven by China, where some believe that bezoars, which accumulate in the digestive tract, have potent medicinal properties, including the ability to cure diabetes, dengue fever, and cancer.

“No scientific evidence exists for any curative properties of bezoars,” he says.

Bezoars are sold either raw or in powdered form and may be processed into capsules. A few ounces of the substance can command hundreds, even thousands, of dollars. Most sought after is the dark red “blood” bezoar, believed to be the most potent of the several varieties. Prices for bezoars have “increased exponentially during the past few years, following recent claims of their cancer-curing properties,” according to a 2015 report by the wildlife trade monitoring organization Traffic.