Wanyonyi out to exact revenge on Mandonga

Former African Boxing Union (Abu) light heavyweight champion, Daniel Wanyonyi, has vowed to exact his revenge in a rematch with Tanzanian boxer Karim ‘Mtu Kazi’ Mandonga later this month.

The two will clash in a bout organised by Maurice Odera of Ultra Fight Series Promotion at Sarit Expo Centre in Nairobi on July 22.

And Wanyonyi has vowed to knock out Mandonga in the third round of their scheduled 10- round contest.

“He (Mandonga) won’t last beyond the third round, it will be massive victory for me,” Wanyonyi said on Sunday at Pal Pal Gym in Nairobi where he trains twice a day under his coach Julius Odhiambo.

“I have worked on my counter attacks. Mandonga is a rough and offensive fighter, he has no uppercuts or tactics for hooks,” Wanyonyi said.

On January 12, Mandonga beat Wanyonyi via technical knockout in a non-title super middleweight fight staged at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi.

“This time I have worked on my side steps, this is what I will capitalise on to floor him. In our first meeting I underrated him, but this time I’m preparing well to finish the job early in the night, the fight will end very fast,” Wanyonyi warned.