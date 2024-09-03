Ugandan athlete Rebecca Cheptegei hospitalised after Kenya fire attack

By NATION AFRICA More by this Author

Ugandan marathon runner Rebecca Cheptegei, who competed in last month’s Paris Olympics, has suffered burns to over 75 percent of her body after allegedly being doused with petrol by her boyfriend, local media reported on Monday.

The athlete and her Kenyan partner, Dickson Ndiema Marangach, are recuperating at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, Kenya, after a domestic dispute resulted in a violent fire incident in Kinyoro, Trans Nzoia County.

According to a report filed by Kinyoro area Chief Madam Rose Chebet, the Sunday incident occurred around 2pm when Mr Marangach secretly entered their compound while Ms Cheptigei and their children were in church.

Armed with petrol, he allegedly poured the flammable liquid on Ms Cheptigei and ignited it. The resulting fire quickly engulfed her, and in a distressing turn, Mr Marangach also caught fire when he lit a matchstick.

Neighbors acted swiftly, extinguishing the flames, and rushed the couple to Kitale County Referral Hospital where they were admitted with extensive burn injuries before being moved to Moi Teaching for medical care.

At the scene, police discovered a five-litre yellow jerry can, a bag and a black Marvin, believed to belong to Mr Marangach. A burnt mobile phone, presumed to be Ms Cheptigei’s, was also found.

Advertisement

Salesio Murithi, the Uasin Gishu County Deputy County Commander, confirmed the incident and said that investigations are underway.

Cheptegei ran in the women's marathon at last month's Paris Olympic Games alongside teammates, Stella Chesang and Mercyline Chelangat, finishing in 44th place.

She took part in the 2021 World Mountain and Trail Running Championships in Chiang Mai, Thailand held in 2022, winning gold in the Up and downhill race.

Additional reporting by Reuters