Tanzania, Ghana champions drawn with giants Al Ahly

Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Champions League group stage debutants Young Africans (Yanga) of Tanzania and Medeama of Ghana were drawn with 11-time winners Al Ahly of Egypt in Johannesburg on Friday.

Chabab Belouizdad of Algeria complete Group D. The clubs finishing first and second after six matchdays between November 24 and March 2 qualify for the quarterfinals.

Yanga, runners-up in the second-tier CAF Confederation Cup last season, won all four qualifiers to secure a first mini-league appearance.

The 10 goals scored in eliminating ASAS Telecom of Djibouti and Al Merrikh of Sudan were shared among six players with three-goal Cement Mzize the most prolific.

Medeama survived two tough west African showdowns to become the first Ghanaian qualifiers to reach the last 16 since Berekum Chelsea in 2012.

Medeama edged Remo Stars of Nigeria on penalties, then pipped Horoya of Guinea 4-3 on aggregate with Jonathan Sowah converting a second-leg penalty for what proved the tie-deciding goal.

Ahly outplayed Saint George of Ethiopia twice to triumph 7-0 overall at the start of a challenge for a record-extending 12th title.

Mahmoud Kahraba, Mohamed 'Afsha' Magdy and Hussein el Shahat scored two goals each for Ahly, who played both legs in Cairo as Saint George did not have an international-standard stadium.

Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa are in Group A with five-time champions TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo and two newcomers, Pyramids of Egypt and Nouadhibou of Mauritania.

The Pretoria club are seeking a top-two group placing for the seventh time in eight seasons since defeating Zamalek of Egypt 3-1 on aggregate in the 2016 final.

Simba of Tanzania will renew rivalries with Wydad Casablanca of Morocco and Jwaneng Galaxy of Botswana in Group B, which also includes 1998 winners ASEC Mimosas of the Ivory Coast.

The Dar es Salaam outfit lost on penalties to Wydad in a quarter-final last season and were shock losers to Jwaneng despite winning 2-0 away in a 2022 qualifier.

Group A

Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA), Pyramids (EGY), TP Mazembe (COD), Nouadhibou (MTN)

Group B

Wydad Casablanca (MAR), Simba (TAN), ASEC Mimosas (CIV), Jwaneng Galaxy (BOT)

Group C

Esperance (TUN), Petro Luanda (ANG), Al Hilal (SUD), Etoile Sahel (TUN)

Group D

Al Ahly (EGY, holders), Chabab Belouizdad (ALG), Young Africans (TAN), Medeama (GHA)



Matchdays: November 24-25, December 1-2, 8-9, 19, February 23-24, March 1-2



Group winners and runners-up qualify for quarterfinals.