Safaricom supports upcoming Kip Keino Classic with $67000

By NATION AFRICA More by this Author

Kenya’s integrated communication service provider Safaricom has come on board to sponsor this year's Absa Kip Keino Classic to a tune of Ksh9.2 million ($67,325).

The fourth edition of the Absa Kip Keino Classic, which is a World Athletics Continental Gold Tour event, will be held on Saturday at the Moi International Kasarani Sports Centre.

Safaricom Director Sustainable Business and Social Impact Karen Basiye handed over the sponsorship cheque to Athletics Kenya President Jack Tuwei on Wednesday.

Basiye said that their support is in cash and out of kindness.

"We believe in transforming lives in this country and that is why we are open to this spirit of partnership with Athletics Kenya. Athletics is part and parcel of our heritage hence our strong support this year," said Basiye, adding that they can only make a great impact working with others.

Basiye said they have also partnered with Athletics Kenya to plant over 2,000 trees on Friday and Saturday.

Advertisement

Tuwei commended Safaricom for their support and called on more corporate bodies to also come on board and make the event a major success.

"We are ready to host the world for the Kip Keino Classic and I take this opportunity to welcome both the foreign and local athletes and their personnel for this year's event that promises fireworks," said Tuwei.

Multiple Olympic and World 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and American sprints sensation Sha'Carri Richardson are among the sprinters out to light up the event.

Also in action will be Olympic and World 200m silver medallist Kenneth Bednarek, World 100m silver medallist Marvin Bracy, World javelin champion Anderson Peters and three-time women's Olympic hammer throw champion Anita Wlodarczyk.