Kenya sports minister to face parliament grilling

By AFP More by this Author

Kenyan Sports Minister Ababu Namwamba will on Wednesday face a parliamentary watchdog to answer allegations of mismanagement, the parliamentary committee said.

Namwamba, who was appointed to the post last October, has been accused of not doing enough to tackle the issues facing the beleaguered national swimming association.

"It is notified that the Cabinet Secretary for Youth, Sports and the Arts will respond to questions in plenary on Wednesday afternoon," said the parliamentary committee probing the allegations.

The nation is banned from participating in any world aquatics competitions after the Kenya Swimming Federation (KSF) failed to meet election deadlines set by World Aquatics since 2019.

Read: Kenya top in Africa as curtains fall on Tokyo Olympics

KSF has faced allegations of discrimination while selecting swimmers for national, regional and continental competitions.

Advertisement

World Aquatics last year established a committee to run KSF, ordering the body to elect a new leader, with a view to eventually lifting the ban so Kenyan swimmers can participate in the Paris Olympics and the World Aquatics Championships in Doha next year.