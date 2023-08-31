Kenya football league inks $9m broadcast deal with Tanzania's Azam TV

By NATION AFRICA More by this Author

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and Azam TV on Thursday in Nairobi signed seven-year FKF Premier League broadcast rights deal worth $9.1 million (Ksh1.3 billion).

The Tanzania- based pay TV station acquired exclusive broadcast rights for an initial fee of $1million (Ksh145 million) for this year. Each new season the deal will increase by $100,000 (Ksh14.5 million).

FKF President Nick Mwendwa said the deal will see clubs earning more money than they had ever done before.

He said details will be released in the coming days and it is the best deal clubs would ever have dreamed of.

“This is a seven-year contract and Azam has promised that we shouldn’t be worried about anything. This is a big boost to Kenyan football because fans will now be able to watch the Kenyan league through Azam.

For now, it wouldn’t be possible for the league matches to be aired at night but after two seasons when the ongoing renovation of the stadium is complete,” said Mwendwa.

Azam is expected to start broadcasting Kenyan league games after the international break which kicks off on September 4-12. It will air four matches in every round on their Pay TV and Digital platforms.

Speaking at the launch of the partnership, Azam Media LTD Chief Operating Officer (COO) Yahya Mohamed reiterated the company’s commitment to delivering unparalleled viewing experiences to audiences in Kenya and across the region.

“Football has an incredible ability to inspire generations and unite the world. Through this partnership, we are not just broadcasting matches, we are sharing stories of dedication and belief in Kenyan football,” said Yahya Mohamed.

This will be the first time since November 2021 that the league will be having a sponsor. That year, Chinese based broadcast firm Star Times terminated its seven-year sponsorship with FKF after just one year.

FKF-PL clubs represented at the event by various officials praised the deal, saying it is boost to their financial needs. Shabana Chairman Jared Nivaton and his Sofapaka counterpart Elly Kalekwa were among the officials who graced the event.

“Every team will be getting money and that is what is important. This sponsorship and many more expected to come will change our football. Every team in this deal is the same and will receive a similar amount so we will budget with ours once we get it,” said Kalekwa.

“I thank FKF because this is what we needed all along. We are grateful for whatever will come and it will complement the sponsorship we already have as Shabana,” said Nivaton.