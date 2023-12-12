Inter Miami confirm Saudi Arabia friendly dates

By AFP More by this Author

Inter Miami on Monday confirmed details of two upcoming friendlies in Saudi Arabia next year which will include a showdown between Lionel Messi and old rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Major League Soccer club had already announced plans for the team to face Ronaldo's Al Nassr in Riyadh, without confirming a date.

Inter said on Monday the team would take on Saudi powerhouses Al Hilal at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh on January 29.

They will then face Al Nassr at the same venue on February 1, giving Messi the chance to lock horns once again with Ronaldo in the latest installment of a rivalry that has spanned decades stretching back to their first meeting in 2008.

Read: Messi makes magical start to Miami career with late winner on debut

"These matches will offer important tests for our team, which will benefit us as we approach the new season," said Chris Henderson, Miami's chief soccer officer and sporting director.

Advertisement

Miami will travel to Hong Kong following the Saudi Arabia games to play a team made up from the Chinese territory's First Division on February 4.

The team will then head back to the US for the start of the MLS season later in February.