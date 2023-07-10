TRIFIC: Enhancing Africa's attractiveness to foreign direct investors

Two Rivers International Finance & Innovation Centre (TRIFIC) has been officially designated as a Special Economic Zone (SEZ). Kenya’s Special Economic Zones (SEZ) Authority gave the nod in June, opening a window of opportunity for Kenyan, regional and global enterprises.

Centum Group CEO, Dr James Mworia, says the SEZ is designed to act as a strategic driver for Kenya’s economic vision. It is also expected to propel Africa's engagement with global investors, businesses, and talent, offering them an enabling environment and a unique location that enables them to provide competitive services to clients across the world.

TRIFIC is the first-ever privately-owned business services SEZ in Kenya. This economic zone offers new and exciting prospects for global, regional, and Kenyan service-oriented business enterprises, like Financial Services, Digital Technology and Innovation, Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), Professional services, and other emerging service sectors seeking a base to access international markets competitively.

Ultimately, TRIFIC is expected to revolutionise Kenya and the region's economic landscape and has been described as a game-changer in investments.

Dr Mworia says the zone is a hub for service enterprises from across the world to tap into , engage local talent and offer high-quality services at competitive prices across the world, creating jobs and enhancing innovation.

TRIFIC location within Nairobi’s prestigious diplomatic blue zone, provides global businesses and enterprises with a world-class environment to thrive in by enabling the exceptional in business, lifestyle, and community.

Advertisement

In collaboration with Kenya’s Special Economic Zone Authority (SEZA), TRIFIC’s SEZ One-Stop-Shop works closely with enterprises during their licensing application process and provides all the necessary support to achieve the best outcomes. The facilitation of our one-stop-shop provides the finest service and the completion of the process within 30 calendar days.

The Two Rivers urban node where the zone is located is a 106-acre master-planned multi-use development positioned to be a regional hub for business, leisure, and stay, providing a world-class experience to residents and visitors alike.

The total Two Rivers urban node has an approved mixed-use master plan that includes all relevant embedded approvals, licenses, studies, and audit requirements as per Kenyan law.

Two Rivers is located in the heart of one of the most valuable residential and commercial areas in Nairobi, giving easy access to skilled human capital markets and lifestyle amenities.

The site lies in the diplomatic blue zone, is well linked to a wider catchment area within the Nairobi Metropolitan Region, and is only 30 minutes away from the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. Its immediate 10-kilometre radius includes the affluent neighbourhoods of Runda, Rossyln, Gigiri, Kitisuru, Kyuna, Muthaiga, Nyari, Peponi, Westlands, and Highridge, the embassies of the United States and other countries, the United Nations Headquarters, and many international schools and social amenities.

The Western Bypass connects the Northern side adjacent to the development with the Southern Bypass at Gitaru. This road has created a link between Two Rivers and key market hubs in Nairobi’s Lavington, Karen, and Westlands.

TRIFIC is just walking distance to Two Rivers Mall, an operational 62,000 square kilometre of retail space with more than 150 stores. Other facilities include more than 20 gastronomy options, indoor and outdoor entertainment, including live entertainment and cultural festivals and events, as well as outpatient care and health and wellness facilities to address all the unique needs of the urban node’s tenants and visitors.

Grocery and all kinds of shopping, dining, entertainment, health and wellness facilities, conferencing, and other services are all just steps away at Two Rivers International Finance & Innovation Centre.

TRIFIC is creating seamless environments that will help expatriate and local professionals integrate their work and personal lives by offering city amenities within a suburban style setting. This special economic zone offers a holistic lifestyle for its community, including residential options to cater to the housing needs of our expatriate and local professionals. Currently available are 850 housing units, with a good mix of 1-2 and 3-bedroom units, including loft residences offering more luxurious living accommodations. SEE HERE

In addition to its offices, housing, and multiuse public spaces, Two Rivers International Finance & Innovation Centre features a pedestrian-friendly landscape that complements its architecture. Its elaborate internal road network includes wide roads, jogging and cycling paths, and street furniture. TRIFIC’s masterplan has a provision for 30 percent green space within its development.

Two Rivers is a holistic, self-sustaining, and SDG-compliant ecosystem that has invested more than USD 90 million in infrastructure, which includes its own in-house power substation, diesel-generated power plant, and vast rooftop solar panel installations, providing a 99 percent reliable power supply.

It also has the region's largest reverse osmosis water treatment plant, with the capacity to treat two million litres of water per day, providing drinkable quality tap water. By installing the first Tier-4 data centre in the country, Two Rivers is also a smart city, providing the most reliable uptime in the region.

Security at Two Rivers is of the highest global standard. With 24-hour controlled access at all levels, manned security, and CCTV surveillance. Two Rivers is extremely safe and secure.

Two Rivers’ security solution employs IBM’s Intelligent Operation Centre (IOC) at its core, which ties all of the other subsystems together and allows the effortless unification of hundreds of independent systems for access control, surveillance, threat detection, screening alerts, and communications into a single virtual system all managed by Tribus, our security member company whose commercial security services remain unmatched worldwide.

Dr Mworia explains that Two Rivers has the potential to develop a further 1.2 million square metres of development within TRIFIC. That space can accommodate thousands of enterprises, and we will shortly commence the development of a world-class convention centre, a five-star hotel, and a hospital to support the enterprises and their employees that will be seeking to locate at Two Rivers International Finance & Innovation Centre.