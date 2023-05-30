Spiro reaches 1 million battery swaps with its electric two-wheelers in Africa

Spiro, formerly known as MAUTO, announced today that it has reached a major milestone in the development of its electric two-wheeler business in Africa. The company has now reached one million battery swaps for its motorbikes across Africa.

Spiro, market leader in Africa for electric two-wheelers, is present in Benin, Togo, Uganda, and Rwanda. Launched in 2022, the company has more than 6,000 motorbikes on the road, and is growing rapidly.

In Uganda, Spiro recently signed a landmark agreement with the Ugandan government to replace boda-bodas with electric motorbikes. Boda-bodas are small, motorcycle taxis that are a popular mode of transportation in Uganda. However, they are also a major source of pollution. Spiro’s electric motorbikes are a cleaner and more sustainable alternative.

“We are excited to reach this major milestone. Spiro is really helping to make Africa a cleaner and healthier place to live”, said Jules Samain, CEO of Spiro. “This is a testament to the hard work of our team and the growing demand for electric two-wheelers in Africa. We are committed to making Africa a leader in the global transition to clean energy”.

Spiro's electric motorbikes are powered by swappable batteries. This means that riders can quickly and easily replace their batteries at so-called swapping stations. There is no need to wait for the bike to charge. Spiro's electric bikes are more practical than gasoline-powered bikes or any other electric solutions that require fixed charging.

Spiro’s electric motorbikes are also more affordable than gasoline-powered motorbikes. The company offers a variety of financing options to make its motorbikes accessible to a wider range of riders.

Advertisement

Spiro is revolutionising transportation and energy sectors in Africa. By providing electric bikes powered by swappable batteries available at numerous stations, Spiro transcends the role of a mere bike distributor to become an energy provider. This disruptive vision caters to both sustainable mobility and cleaner energy, positioning Spiro at the forefront of Africa's green revolution. As Jules Samain asserts, “with Spiro, we're not just changing the way people move, we're transforming the way energy is supplied and consumed. We're at the heart of a sustainable future where transportation meets clean energy, driving a greener Africa”.

About Spiro

Spiro is a leading provider of electric two-wheelers in Africa. The company’s headquarters are in Benin and has operations in Togo, Uganda, and Rwanda. Spiro offers two models of electric motorbikes and is preparing new versions, always adapted to the African market. The company's products are designed to be robust, safe, sustainable and affordable. Spiro is working hard to make Africa a top player in the world's move to clean energy.

About gender equality

“At Spiro, we see gender equality not just as a basic human right, but as a vital element in driving our mission in Africa. We believe in empowering every individual, irrespective of gender, as we work together towards a greener future for the continent”.

Spiro values gender equality deeply and recognises its importance in Africa's rich, diverse and complex socio-cultural landscape. The company believes that an important part of its mission is to address gender disparities. This starts with ensuring a safe working environment, equal pay for men and women and parity in recruitment wherever possible.

Quotes from Jules Samain - CEO, Spiro

"My goal is to transform the African city with an efficient energy transition model. Two-wheeled transport is a major axis of this transition to improve the health of populations."

"Beyond the energy transition in which Spiro is involved, my other priority is to provide employment for young people ready to take up the challenges of industrialisation on the continent. In this sense, Spiro is developing factories in each country to ensure the assembly, refurbishment and recycling of vehicles in circulation because I believe that we must be a pioneer of clean mobility Made in Africa."