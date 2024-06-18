Resilient agriculture: Addressing climate change and food insecurity through sustainable practices

By Promoters of Resilient Agriculture More by this Author

Climate change and food and nutrition insecurity stand as two of the most daunting development challenges of our era. However, transitioning to a more sustainable food system holds the promise not only of healing the planet but also of ensuring food security for all.

Already, the global agrifood system accounts for one-third of all emissions worldwide. With a projected global population of 9.7 billion by 2050, global food demand is anticipated to escalate substantially. Historically, meeting this demand has driven agricultural expansion and unsustainable use of land and resources, perpetuating a cycle that worsens emissions.

In East Africa, the climate is undergoing significant changes, echoing global trends. Shifts in the timing and duration of rainy seasons have become erratic and unpredictable, while extreme climate events like floods and droughts are increasingly frequent. Projections indicate that arid and semi-arid areas will expand, and temperatures will rise, posing substantial challenges for agriculture.

- Pauline Kairu