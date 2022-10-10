PS3+ Interventions

Citizen engagement

Petra Kajula. PHOTO | PS3+

A beneficiary of the improved community Health Fund (iCHF) Petra Kajula, a resident of Rungwe District Council in Mbeya region, got information about joining the health fund through a radio programme, which focused on public awareness of iCHF.

Almasi Katuba. PHOTO | PS3+

Almasi Katuba, a farmer in Rungwe DC, listening to one of the radio programmes that sensitised citizens to join iCHF health insurance. The programmes were aired through Rungwe FM, a community radio, in Rungwe, Mbeya.

FFARS/DFF

Students of Sumve Secondary School. PHOTO | PS3+

Female students of Sumve Secondary School in Kwimba DC, Mwanza region outside their dormitories. They no longer travel long distances anymore to get to school after dormitories were built at the school through transparent budgeting using the Facility Financial Accounting and Reporting System (FFARS).

PlanRep in Zanzibar

Mnazi Mmoja Hospital HR officer Zuhura Abdulla Salim. PHOTO | PS3+

Mnazi Mmoja Hospital Human Resources Officer Ms Zuhura Abdulla Salim (right) with one of the hospital officers going through the installed PlanRep system in Zanzibar.

A resident of Kivunge, Zanzibar. PHOTO | PS3+

A resident of Kivunge, Zanzibar expressing her hopes for changes in Kivunge Hospital when it creates plans and budgets for the hospital using the PlanRep system.

ODEL

Jonas Mujungu. PHOTO | PS3+

Jonas Mujungu, a lawyer from Njombe DC showing his certificate of completion of ODEL training for new employees, which he did electronically.







