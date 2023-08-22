Bewsys Unveils "Alleviate": Pioneering Digital Solution to Transform Social Protection in East Africa

By HARRIET MATE-KOLE More by this Author

A ground-shaking stride in social protection solutions emerges as Better World Systems (Bewsys), a leading global provider, introduces "Alleviate" to East Africa. Steadfast in their commitment to empower government agencies, international development partners, NGOs, and corporations, Bewsys continues to revolutionize the landscape with innovative digital solutions.

The stage was set at the distinguished Radisson Blu Hotel in Nairobi, where influencers and experts converged to witness the birth of "Alleviate", a visionary software set to redefine the way beneficiaries are supported through an all-encompassing digital platform.

Ulrich Gros, distinguished non-executive director of Bewsys, marked the event's opening with thought-provoking insights, igniting anticipation for the transformative potential of "Alleviate".

Harriet Mate-Kole, the tenacious Marketing Director of Bewsys, unveiled the software's prowess, spotlighting its capacity to revolutionize beneficiary care on a comprehensive digital platform. "Alleviate" doesn't just innovate; it reshapes how social protection is experienced.

CEO Robert Okine's resonant voice reverberated as he championed a call to action. Focusing on efficient resource utilization, he urged international development partners to embrace Alleviate's capabilities for informed decisions and precise program management.

Government agencies in the realm of social protection were met with a direct challenge—to shift from cumbersome custom-made software to Alleviate's streamlined Software as a Service (SaaS) model. Okine emphasized Alleviate's swift implementation, resulting from continuous research across 60 project countries globally.

Non-profits and NGOs seeking funding found solace in Alleviate's ability to streamline beneficiary data capture and impact reporting—a seamless path to substantiate donor appeal.

As corporate mandates embrace social responsibility, Alleviate empowers tailored support through precise mapping of community needs. The plea extended to tech counterparts: unite with Alleviate to address the rising global demand for impactful social protection solutions.

The resonance of "Alleviate" echoes across East Africa, repositioning Bewsys as a pioneer, driving comprehensive software solutions for the developing world.

Alleviate not only introduces pioneering technology; it activates a compelling call to collaborate, innovate, and uplift together.

