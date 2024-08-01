MozzartBet bonuses and promotions for Kenyan players

By MozzartBet More by this Author

Get the Latest MozzartBet Bonuses and Promotions in Kenya

Kenyan betting website MozzartBet has various bonuses and promotions for players to claim and join when playing at the casino.

These promotions range from MozzartBet Jackpot bonuses to game-specific ones like the Aviator bonus. Each has specific requirements and conditions.

This article presents a comprehensive review of these MozzartBet bonuses compiled by an expert after testing the site.

The MozzartBet Bonuses in Kenya

MozzartBet bonuses are promotions that the casino offers to its players to give them a reason to keep playing or join the casino.

Advertisement

MozzartBet Jackpot Bonus

The Mozzart Jackpot bonus is a grand reward promotion. It offers players a grand prize of Ksh200 million for correctly predicting 20 football matches.The matches are usually pre-selected by Mozzart and the bonus money is shared equally among all the winners.

The Mozzart Super Grand Jackpot is available to all registered punters and, therefore, every player can claim it.

MozzartBet Casino Bonus

MozzartBet offers a special "Register for Free Spins" bonus aimed at new players. This promotion is designed to enhance the casino experience by offering free spins on popular slots and additional betting opportunities on the game Aviator.





Aviator Bonus

For this plane-themed game, MozzartBet rewards its customers with free live bets within the game.

The promotion, calledMsimu Wa Mvua, happens daily with free bets of Ksh20 to Ksh500 awarded various times during the day. The promotion runs for a month at a time and is available to all registered punters who play aviator.





Super Multi Bonus

These are percentage bonuses at MozzartBet that range from three percent to 1,000 percent.

This super multi bonus is for players whose odds for chosen matches are more than 1.35 and the matches on the bet slip should be at least three. The more events a player has on their bet slip, the higher the bonus percentage.





Maximum Payout

The maximum payout bonus at MozzartBet is exactly what it sounds like.

Punters have a chance to get a maximum payout on every betting ticket. The maximum payout is a whopping Ksh20,000,000. Players can stake as low as Ksh10.





Monday Cash Bonus

Players at MozzartBet get a loyalty bonus every start of the week to help them play various games at the casino. Everyone with an open account at the casino and whose account activity is updated is eligible for the bonus.

Requirements to Claim MozzartBet Bonuses

Bonuses and promotions at MozzartBet come with conditions like in every other casino. However, some have simpler requirements than others.

Here are the requirements for each of the bonuses according to the gaming expert’s research.

MozzartBet Jackpot Bonus

To get the MozzartBet Jackpot bonus, players need to:

Predict 20 football matches selected by the casino in advance.

Pay the ticket before the first match of the ticket starts.

Stake a fixed amount of Ksh50 for every combination.

MozzartBet Casino Bonus

The casino bet also has some requirements like:

Only newly registered players are eligible.

are eligible. Players must deposit and wager within 7 days of registration to qualify.

of registration to qualify. Each free spin is valued at Ksh5.

Maximum amount: 40 free spins and 200 freebet on Aviator after depositing at least Ksh1,000.

Aviator Bonus

For the aviator bonus, here are the requirements:

Only available for aviator players

The bet rain bonus is randomly awarded.

The amount of the bet determines how many times in a day it will be awarded.

There is a minimum stake and minimum balance requirement for each bet amount.

The last bet of the player should have happened within the last five minutes.

Super Multi Bonus

The Super Multi bonus has minimal requirements that we have listed below.

Players only get the bonus if the games selected have odds greater than 1.35.

The minimum number of matches is three .

The number of games on a player's bet slip determines the amount of bonus paid.

Maximum Payout

The maximum payout bonus does not have many requirements, as it offers players a chance to get a maximum payout of Ksh20,000,000.

However, players have to place a bet on any sport that the casino offers. The bet should be worth at least Ksh10, the minimum stake at the casino.

Monday Cash Bonus

For the start of the week bonus at MozzartBet, here are the few requirements that our team could find:

Have a registered account.

Have updated account activity from two days ago or one year-and-a-half.

Log into the account on Monday and claim the bonus.

How to Claim the MozzartBet Bonuses

Claiming bonuses at MozzartBet is easy and fast. Below is a step-by-step guide to help players get these offers.

Register an account at the betting site. Go to the promotions page and select the bonus. Click on Bet Now to claim the bonus. Follow the instructions provided.

What Makes MozzartBet One of the Best Betting Sites in Kenya?

The reviewer rates the casino as one of the best betting sites in Kenya for the following reasons:

Numerous Bonuses

MozzarBet has a lot of bonuses and promotions that players can claim while playing at the casino. They range from grand jackpot bonuses to daily ones like the Happy Monday bonus.

User-friendly Interface

The website for the casino is intuitive and easy to use even for new players. Everything is within sight, making it easy to navigate.

Sportsbook and Casino

MozzartBet betting site offers both a casino and a sportsbook. That diversifies the choice for players as they can bet on games or play exciting casino games such as live dealer games and slots.

A Variety of Games and Sports

The list of sports available is quite diverse as the sportsbook even offers darts. MozzartBet also has casino games from various game providers like Pragmatic Play.

Responsible Gambling Tools

It is important for casinos to have responsible gambling tools to help players manage their betting habits.

MozzartBet allows self-exclusion and provides tips on how to monitor betting habits when playing at the casino. Players can contact customer support to ask for exclusion.





Easy Registration Process

There is no hassle when registering for an account at the casino and players can contact customer support if they encounter a problem. After completing our registration on the site, the account was ready to use and it took less than five minutes.

Is MozzartBet safe?

Yes. MozzartBet is licensed by the Betting Control and Licensing Board of Kenya.

What is the highest payout on MozzartBet?

The highest payout on MozzartBet is Ksh1,000,000 per player but football punters can get up to Ksh20,000,000 with the maximum payout bonus.

How to deposit in MozzartBet

Once a player creates an account, they will see a deposit button at the top right corner of the page where they can deposit through M-Pesa.

How to cash out on MozzartBet

Click on the balance to open the withdrawals page. Players can only withdraw through M-Pesa and the charges are listed on the page too.