Morendat Institute of Oil and Gas: Elevating education in the energy sector

By Morendat Institute of Oil and Gas More by this Author

About the Institute

The Morendat Institute of Oil and Gas (MIOG), a premier learning institution owned by the Kenya Pipeline Company, is at the forefront of capacity building in the oil and gas sector. Established in 2014 as a Centre of Excellence to offer skills enhancement for the sector, MIOG has leveraged KPC’s 50 years of experience in pipeline operations to develop industry-driven programmes and uses KPC staff as trainers.

Accredited both locally and internationally, Morendat is dedicated to enhancing the employability of its graduates. Soon to be upgraded to a national polytechnic status, the institute has become a beacon of advanced education and practical training in Eastern Africa.

MIOG’s dedication to competency-based education and training (CBET) is a testament to its commitment to fostering skills acquisition and allowing learners to progress at their own pace.

With a focus on internationally accredited courses, research, innovation, and consultancy services, MIOG offers a diverse range of technical, health, safety and environment, and corporate courses. These courses are designed to meet the needs of various learners, including school leavers and professionals seeking to enhance their skills in the oil and gas industry.

Trainees at MIOG have the unique opportunity to gain practical experience and industry exposure through attachment opportunities provided by the Kenya Pipeline Company Ltd.

Advertisement

Accreditation, registration and partnership

MIOG is registered by the Technical and Vocational Training Authority (TVETA) and offers diploma and certificate programmes examined by the Technical and Vocational Training Authority Curriculum Development Assessment and Certification Council (TVET/CDACC).

Its registration by the Directorate of Occupational Health and Safety Services (DOSHS) has allowed it to offer a range of health and safety courses.

Through a partnership with Sol Y Sol, a Spanish institution accredited by the American Welding Society (AWS), MIOG has successfully assessed and qualified pipeline welding students to levels ranging from 3G to 6G, the highest.

This level of certification is highly coveted among international oil and gas companies, inspiring our graduates to confidently seek employment outside the country in areas such as heavy industries, shipbuilders and pipeline welding.

Similarly, the institute is a training and assessment centre of the National Examination Board for Occupational Health and Safety (NEBOSH), a leading UK-based certification body. The NEBOSH certificate is vital for anyone aspiring to work in health and safety worldwide.

To join the league of institutions providing training and certification in specialised knowledge and skills for the offshore industry, MIOG is nearing registration by the prestigious Offshore Petroleum Industry Training Organization (OPITO), a global certification body.

Campuses

With campuses strategically located in Nairobi, Naivasha, and Eldoret, the institute is dedicated to upholding exceptional training standards in the region.

The Nairobi campus, where the headquarters is located, hosts the welding school, training and testing laboratory, library and smart classroom technology, allowing trainees access to an online library with more than 2,500 training programmes to learn and assess themselves.

Training equipment that provides an almost real-life experience is available for training in pipeline operations, instrumentation and control, and a miniature training skid that imitates a real pipeline system.

The recently acquired Computer Numerical Control (CNC) lathe machine is used for training and machining parts for the KPC engineering department. Its operation has been commercialised for external clients to generate revenue.

The Eldoret Fire and Safety Training Centre offers four levels of firefighting training using the latest Live Fire and Rescue Training equipment, allowing the simulation of different types of fires and providing trainees with real-life firefighting experience. The centre also features a self-contained breathing apparatus filling station.

The firefighting training curriculum is based on the Fire Protection Association Standard (NFPA) of America, and trainers are experienced KPC staff specialising in fire and occupational health and safety.

The Morendat Training and Conference Centre, located in the heart of the Great Rift Valley on Moi North Lake Road, offers a serene environment for learning and leisure. The 56-bed facility has conference halls with a 15-150-seat capacity. It also has a gym, sauna, steam bath, swimming pool, team-building grounds, and holiday cottages. Our prices are pocket-friendly.

Health and safety courses

Accidents, incidents, and even disasters can strike unexpectedly, requiring individuals and organisations to develop preparedness, management and mitigation skills. MIOG offers the following courses to bridge the gap.

Course Duration (Days) Occupational Health and Safety (OSH) Committee 5 First Aid 5 Construction Health & Safety Management 5 Fire Marshals/Warden 3 Domestic Fire & Safety Awareness 1 NEBOSH International General Certificate 10 Workplace Health Safety and Environment Management 5 Disaster Preparedness 5 Incident Command Systems 3 Introduction to Safety Health and Environment (SHE) in Oil & Gas Sector 3 Oil, Gas & Petroleum Products Transportation Safety 4 Incident Investigation and Reporting 5 Petroleum tanker drivers’ Safety & Defensive Driving 3 Fire Fighting - Levels I 10 Fire Fighting - Level II 10 Fire Fighting - Level III 10 Fire Fighting - Level IV 10 Executive Fire Safety Course 3

Furthermore, MIOG provides short corporate courses tailored to industry professionals’ needs. These courses offer valuable insights and practical knowledge essential for success in the oil and gas sector’s corporate landscape.

Course Duration (Days) Understanding Oil and Gas Contracts 4 Coaching & Mentorship 5 Leadership Management Program 4 weeks Contract Management 3 Legal Contracting in Oil & Gas Industry 1 Fundamentals of Oil & Gas Operations (upstream, midstream and downstream) 5 SAP Supplier Relationship Management End-User Training 5 Customer Service in Oil & Gas Environment 3 Supervisory Skills Management 5 Effective Communication and Report Writing 5 Custody Transfer & Flow Measurements (gain & loss) 5 Quality measuring instruments for operations 5 Jet A1 Handling 5

The school leavers are not left out as MIOG offers three-year diploma and two-year certificate programs in specialised areas. These programs are modular and attractive to individuals seeking comprehensive training in the oil and gas sector. The courses are:

Course Duration (years) Diploma in Oil and Gas Economics (Mean grade C-) 3 years Diploma in Petroleum Management (Mean grade C-) 3 years Diploma in Analytical Chemistry Technology (Mean grade C- with C- in English and Chemistry 3 years Diploma in Welding and Fabrication (Mean grade C- with C- in English, Mathematics and Physics) 3 years Certificate in Firefighting (Mean grade D) 2 years Certificate in Welding and Fabrication (Mean grade D) 2 years

Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL)

MIOG offers Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL), a process used to identify, assess and certify a candidate’s knowledge, skills, and competencies acquired in non-formal or informal learning, such as work or life experiences, against prescribed standards or learning outcomes.

This targets skilled Jua Kali and other artisans, who can do their work but lack certificates for access to opportunities such as employment and project contracts.

MIOG RPL areas include welding and fabrication, mechanical, electrical, solar, automotive technology, motor vehicle wiring, automotive diagnosis, Instrumentation and control, firefighting, safety, health, and environment.

Consultancy services

MIOG’s consultancy services are anchored in the wealth of experience and expertise drawn from Kenya Pipeline Company Ltd, which boasts over 50 years of experience in pipeline operations.

Leveraging this extensive knowledge base, MIOG offers the following consultancy services in critical oil and gas industry areas, ensuring the highest quality, safety, and efficiency standards in oil depot design, operations and management, pipeline construction and maintenance, product gain and loss management, contractor supervision, destructive and non-destructive testing of welds, fire safety audits, annual statutory fire risk assessments, and environment audits.

Research and innovation

MIOG research and innovation is problem-driven, addressing contemporary challenges and advancing knowledge in oil and gas and green energy, particularly climate change.

The key focus areas include emerging technologies, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG), efficient technology, environmental protection, sustainable aviation fuel, process improvement, and proposal writing and grants.

Opportunities for publication in the scientific journal, The African Journal of Energy, Engineering & Training, the only one domiciled in the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum, are available. The journal accepts research articles in energy, engineering and training, published after a thorough peer review. The journal is open for online access at no cost.

For more details, please get in touch with us at:

Tel: (+254) 0704 801 596 / 0713 693 379,

Email: [email protected];

Website: miog.kpc.co.ke

LinkedIn: Morendat Institute of Oil and Gas

X: morendatke

Instagram: morendatke

Facebook: Morendat Institute of Oil and Gas