Kenya Geothermal Congress 2024: Powering the Nation's Future

By Fanuel Were Ongwara

The Kenya Geothermal Congress 2024, set to take place from 16-21 July 2024 in Nairobi, is an important event in the nation's energy sector. This event is not just a gathering of industry experts and stakeholders, it plays a vital role in aligning with Kenya's Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda and Vision 2030.

These frameworks prioritise sustainable economic growth, equitable resource distribution, and infrastructure advancement, with geothermal energy playing a critical role.

The role of geothermal energy in Kenya

Kenya has a significant amount of geothermal energy, particularly within the Kenyan Rift Valley. Geothermal energy is a cornerstone for the country’s energy security and economic development, contributing significantly to the national grid.

As of 2024, Kenya ranks among the leading geothermal energy producers in the world and first in Africa with an installed capacity of over 900 MW. This renewable energy source is vital for reducing the nation's carbon footprint and ensuring a stable, affordable power supply.

The Olkaria geothermal.

Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda

The Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda focuses, among others, on empowering marginalised communities and fostering inclusive economic growth. Geothermal energy projects exemplify this approach by creating employment opportunities, enhancing local economies, and supporting community development.

The Kenya Geothermal Congress 2024 will highlight how geothermal projects are integrating local communities, offering job training programs, and fostering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Furthermore, the development of geothermal projects which mostly occur in rural areas address regional disparities by bringing infrastructure and investment to underdeveloped regions. This not only uplifts local communities but also ensures a more balanced economic development across the country.

Vision 2030: A Sustainable Future

Kenya's Vision 2030 aims to transform the nation into a newly industrialising, middle-income country through providing a high quality of life to all its citizens. Energy is a key enabler of this vision, with geothermal energy positioned as a sustainable and reliable power source.

The Kenya Geothermal Congress 2024 aligns with Vision 2030 by showcasing advancements in geothermal technology, fostering innovation, and encouraging investment in the sector.

The congress will include talks about increasing the production of geothermal energy, policy matters, improving efficiency, and incorporating advanced technologies like binary cycle power plants and direct-use applications. These advancements are essential for reaching the Vision 2030 goals, especially in industrialisation and urbanisation, which rely on a reliable and sustainable energy source.

The Kenya Geothermal Congress 2024 will also provide a platform for forming strategic partnerships and attracting investments. The event will bring together government officials, private sector leaders, international investors, and development partners. These stakeholders will explore opportunities for collaboration, financing, and knowledge exchange to accelerate geothermal development.

Public-private partnerships (PPPs) are particularly significant, as they combine the strengths of both sectors to overcome challenges such as high initial capital costs and technological barriers. The congress will emphasise the importance of PPPs in driving large-scale geothermal projects and achieving national energy goals.

Environmental and Social Benefits

In addition to economic advantages, geothermal energy offers substantial environmental benefits. It is a clean, renewable source that significantly reduces greenhouse gas emissions compared to fossil fuels. The Congress will address environmental sustainability, highlighting practices that minimise ecological impact and promote biodiversity.

Furthermore, geothermal projects prioritise delivering social benefits. These initiatives encompass community health programs, educational facilities, and infrastructure development. By enhancing the quality of life for local communities, geothermal energy development contributes to broader social and economic objectives.

The Kenya Geothermal Congress 2024 represents more than just an industry event; it symbolises Kenya's dedication to sustainable development, economic inclusivity, and technological advancement.

Aligned with the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda and Kenya's Vision 2030, the Congress highlights the crucial role of geothermal energy in shaping Kenya's future. As the nation harnesses its geothermal potential, it strives toward a more sustainable and economically inclusive future.

Fanuel Were Ongwara,

Communication and Marketing,

Geothermal Association of Kenya