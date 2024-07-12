Helvetas Tanzania’s YES Project: Empowering youth through skills enhancement

By Helvetas Tanzania More by this Author

Helvetas Tanzania is making significant strides in human capital development in the region, particularly through its Youth Employment through Skills Enhancement (YES) project. This initiative aims to equip young people with the knowledge, skills, and support they need to succeed in the labor market, ultimately contributing to broader socioeconomic development.

The YES Project: An Overview

The YES project falls under Helvetas Tanzania’s Skills, Jobs, and Income thematic area. Launched in 2018, the first phase of the YES project spanned until 2021 and reached 2,647 young people, comprising 1,374 males and 1,273 females. A notable 52.6 percent of the graduates were either employed or self-employed by the end of the first phase. Building on this success, the second phase commenced in 2022, targeting 3,600 young individuals. This phase aims to enhance vocational skills, agribusiness, green skills, and entrepreneurship among youth, with a focus on ensuring 60 percent participation from young women.

Vocational Training and Employment Support

The YES project develops short-term training courses lasting between three to six months. After completing these courses, trainees receive coaching and support to secure employment or start their own businesses. This support comes from a combination of governmental and private training institutions, as well as local artisans from small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). These local artisans play a crucial role by offering practical work exposure and sometimes employment opportunities within their own businesses.

Addressing Challenges in Human Capital Development

Advertisement

Helvetas Tanzania faces several challenges in promoting human capital development, particularly regarding access to quality education and vocational training in underserved communities. The YES project employs innovative strategies to overcome these obstacles.

Access to Quality Education and Vocational Training

One major challenge is the limited accessibility of vocational training centers, which are often located in urban areas. This makes it difficult for youth in peri-urban and rural regions, especially young females and mothers with household responsibilities, to attend classes. According to Abraham Mtongole, YES Project Manager, “The most affected groups with this situation are young females and young mothers. They fail to attend the training because of a lot of responsibilities such as household chores.”

To address this, the project introduced the local artisan model. This model involves identifying local experts who own MSMEs and capacitating them with pedagogical skills through the Vocational Education Training Authority (VETA). As a result, 378 youths (113 males and 265 females) have been trained by local artisans, with 70 percent of them being female.

Digital Learning Initiatives

In collaboration with VETA Kipawa, the YES project launched the “Let’s Go Digital” (LGD) initiative, funded by Enabel and the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC). This initiative combats dropout rates and poor access to training centers by offering digital vocational training modules through the VSOMO platform. Youth can complete the theoretical components of their training via smartphones or tablets before attending practical sessions at VETA centers.

Abraham Mtongole notes, “Youth are now able to do the theoretical part of a particular vocational training digitally via a smartphone or a tablet, before taking up their practical training at a VETA centre.” The project also established digital hubs equipped with tablets and training spaces, allowing 708 youths (309 females and 399 males) without personal digital devices to participate. The VSOMO platform has seen 303,757 new downloads and has engaged 2,866 youths (598 women and 2,268 men) in gamified courses, demonstrating its broad reach and impact.

Supporting Business Start-Ups and Financial Inclusion

To aid youth in launching their businesses post-training, the YES project promotes business competitions and Youth Village Savings and Lending Associations (VSLAs). These initiatives provide youth with the necessary funds and support to start their ventures. The business competition allows youth to showcase their ideas, with winners receiving financial awards to support their businesses.

Additionally, VSLAs offer a platform for youth to pool resources and access loans from district councils, with community development officers providing guidance to ensure these groups are ready to manage their businesses effectively. “The YES project in its implementation does not provide start-ups to youth after completion of training,” explains Abraham Mtongole. “To help youth with brilliant business ideas, the business competition was launched for youth to showcase their businesses and the best winners were awarded as a means of supporting their businesses.”

Comprehensive Soft Skills Training

Apart from technical skills, the YES project also emphasizes the importance of soft skills. These include communication, teamwork, problem-solving, and leadership skills. Helvetas Tanzania has developed a soft skills manual that is used to train the youth alongside their vocational courses. “Soft skills are crucial for the youth to succeed in the labor market,” says Mtongole. “When combined with technical skills, they significantly enhance the employability of our trainees.” This comprehensive approach ensures that the trainees are well-rounded and better prepared for the challenges of the job market.

Success Stories and Impact

The impact of the YES project can be seen in the success stories of its participants. Many young people have managed to secure stable jobs or start their own businesses after completing the training. Zawadiel Daud Alfred, 26, from Kijota village, graduated in hairdressing and beautification in 2020 at Sema institute. He opened a profitable salon in Kijota village the same year and has since become a peer-to-peer trainer, having trained 7 trainees on hairdressing and beautification. Zawadiel also supports his six younger siblings through his business.

Prisca Daudi Yosia, 28, also from Kijota village, graduated in hairdressing and beautification in 2020. She has had a shop since 2018 but wanted to expand her services to include beautification and different styles of hairdressing. Prisca, now a peer-to-peer trainer, has trained 10 trainees and plans to open a second shop soon.

YES trainees pursuing agribusiness course at the Don Bosco training institute inspecting their plants during a practical session. HELVETAS

Erick Saidi Ntafai, 37, from Ughandi village, is a successful entrepreneur and peer-to-peer local artisan. Trained as a beekeeper in Beekeeping village, he is now self-employed with 240 hives. Erick is a successful honey producer and has trained 30 youth in beekeeping.

Asha Juma Mtipa, 32, from Nkwae village, is one of the 2021 Business competition winners. She owns a small restaurant in Ntondo village and used the prize money to buy a small fridge, increasing her income by 27% through selling cold soft drinks. Asha has also trained two youth in food production.

Community Engagement and Awareness

Community engagement is a critical component of the YES project. Helvetas Tanzania works closely with local communities to raise awareness about the available training opportunities and the importance of vocational skills. This is done through community meetings, local radio programs, and collaboration with local leaders. “Engaging the community is essential to ensure that the youth are aware of the opportunities available to them,” explains Mtongole. “It also helps to change the perception of vocational training and highlight its value in today’s job market.”

Future Prospects and Sustainability

Looking ahead, the project aims to continue its efforts to empower youth and contribute to human capital development in Tanzania. The project plans to expand its reach to more regions and incorporate new training areas, such as digital marketing and renewable energy. Sustainability is a key focus, with efforts being made to ensure that the training programs and support systems can continue independently after the project ends in 2025. “Our goal is to create a sustainable impact that will continue to benefit the youth and their communities long after the project has concluded,” says Mtongole.

Conclusion

Helvetas Tanzania’s YES project is a beacon of hope for many young people in the region, providing them with the skills, knowledge, and support needed to thrive in the labor market. By addressing challenges related to access to education and vocational training, and by supporting business start-ups, the project is making a tangible impact on the lives of thousands of youth. As the project progresses towards its 2025 target, it continues to exemplify how targeted interventions can drive human capital development and contribute to broader socioeconomic growth.

In the words of Abraham Mtongole, “The YES project is not just about training; it’s about transforming lives and building a better future for the youth of Tanzania.” This dedication to holistic development and sustainability underscores the importance of such initiatives in driving long-term positive change in communities.