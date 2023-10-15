Global Handwashing Day: Clean hands are within reach

October 15, Global Handwashing Day, is a global advocacy day dedicated to increasing awareness and understanding about the importance of handwashing with soap as an effective and affordable way to prevent diseases and save lives.

The 2023 Global Handwashing Day theme is “Clean hands are within reach.”

Maurice Kwizera, WaterAid East Africa’s Regional Director, answers some questions on WaterAid’s work within the region to promote proper hand hygiene.

The theme for Global Handwashing Day this year is "Clean hands are within reach." How does WaterAid's work align with this theme, and what specific initiatives or projects are you implementing to promote hand hygiene in the region?

The theme perfectly resonates with WaterAid's mission. We recognise that clean hands are indeed within reach for all, and we are actively working to make this a reality. WaterAid is implementing projects and campaigns that focus on promoting hand hygiene through behaviour change initiatives and infrastructure development within the region. This includes the construction of handwashing facilities in communities and schools, along with comprehensive hygiene education programs in the communities within which we work.

In 2020, governments committed to developing ‘roadmaps’ (costed plans) to deliver hand hygiene for all. While recent years have seen a rise in hand hygiene commitment and action, we must triple our current efforts to achieve global hand hygiene targets. Through strong leadership and collective efforts, we can close gaps in access and practice to achieve hand hygiene for all.

Handwashing is a simple yet effective way to prevent diseases. Can you share some insights into the importance of handwashing, especially in the context of public health, and how it contributes to achieving WASH goals?

Handwashing with soap is one of the simplest and most cost-effective way to prevent the transmission of diseases. In the context of public health, it plays a crucial role in reducing the spread of waterborne diseases and infections. Timely hand hygiene prevents up to 50% of avoidable infections acquired during healthcare delivery, including those affecting the health workforce. Handwashing saves lives and is one of the most cost-effective health interventions.

Every $1 spent on hygiene, saves $15 on healthcare and evidence from research suggests that promotion of handwashing with soap can reduce the risk of diarrhoeal diseases amongst children under five by 30%.Handwashing has the power to change lives for good. With clean hands, people can stay healthy and keep working, children can go to school, local health services are not overburdened and communities can thrive.

Could you provide examples of how WaterAid's efforts in promoting hand hygiene have made a tangible impact on communities in terms of improved health and reduced disease transmission?

WaterAid's hand hygiene initiatives have made a substantial impact. For instance, in numerous communities, the promotion of handwashing practices has led to a significant reduction in diarrhoeal diseases and other waterborne illnesses. Additionally, our hygiene campaigns have fostered lasting behaviour change, ensuring that communities continue to practice proper handwashing, which in turn contributes to improved health and well-being.

Promoting hygiene behaviour change and increasing access to WASH facilities greatly empowers communities to improve the quality of health care and more importantly bolsters the resilience of the health system at large.

Global Handwashing Day serves as a platform for advocacy. How is WaterAid utilising this international day to raise awareness about handwashing, influence policy changes, and mobilise communities for better hygiene practices?

Currently, almost 2 billion people in the world – one in four – lack basic hygiene facilities at home – that’s a handwashing facility with both soap and water. 653 million people in the world don’t have a place to wash their hands at home. For everyone, everywhere to have soap and water for handwashing at home by 2030, current rates of progress will need to triple.

Global Handwashing Day provides an excellent platform for advocacy. We use this day to engage with policymakers, highlight the significance of handwashing, and advocate for policies and investments in handwashing infrastructure and behaviour change campaigns. We mobilise communities, schools, and partners to participate in handwashing events and promote better hygiene practices.

Behaviour change is a key aspect of promoting hand hygiene. Can you discuss WaterAid's strategies and campaigns for fostering positive handwashing behaviour among individuals and communities in East Africa/Ethiopia?

Behaviour change is at the core of our hand hygiene campaigns. We employ a range of strategies, including community engagement, awareness-raising activities, and the use of local influencers to promote handwashing practices. We focus on education and building a culture of handwashing to ensure sustained positive behaviour change.

Partnerships are crucial in promoting hand hygiene. Can you highlight WaterAid's collaborations with governments, local organisations, and other stakeholders in advancing handwashing initiatives, and the role of these partnerships in achieving your goals?

WaterAid collaborates closely with governments, local organisations, and other stakeholders in the region and beyond to align strategies, mobilise resources, and advocate for handwashing infrastructure and behaviour change.

We contribute to the implementation of government-led behaviour change communications and community engagement campaigns to prevent Covid-19 and other pandemics. We also support governments to ensure sustainable access to WASH systems. These partnerships amplify our impact and ensure the sustainability of our hand hygiene initiatives.

Access to clean water and sanitation facilities is essential for effective handwashing. What is WaterAid doing to ensure that communities have the necessary infrastructure to support proper handwashing practices?

WaterAid is actively working to provide communities with access to clean water and sanitation facilities. We construct handwashing stations in schools and communities, ensuring that they have access to soap and clean water. Additionally, we advocate for the development of WASH infrastructure that supports proper handwashing practices.

Looking ahead, what are the main priorities and future plans for WaterAid in East Africa/Ethiopia in terms of advancing hand hygiene initiatives and ensuring that "clean hands are within reach" for all?

Investment in handwashing will help alleviate the triple threat of health, economic and climate change impacts faced by some of the world's most vulnerable communities. Our main priorities include expanding our hand hygiene initiatives to reach more communities, schools, and healthcare facilities. We will continue to advocate for investments in handwashing infrastructure and behaviour change campaigns.

Our goal is to ensure that "clean hands are within reach" for every individual in East Africa, contributing to better public health and well-being. Everyone has a role to play to ensure clean hands are within reach. Global Handwashing Day 2023 represents an opportunity to advocate for greater attention and coordinated action on hand hygiene at a systems’ level and share actions from across WaterAid in support of hygiene behaviour change.

WaterAid provides clean water, decent toilets and hygiene knowledge to people who don’t have access to them. Our vision is a world where everyone, everywhere has safe and sustainable water, sanitation and hygiene. Access to clean water and toilets is a human right and should be normal for everyone, everywhere.



