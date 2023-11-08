Cooking up some magic in Africa!

By AQUARIUS GLOBAL More by this Author

A recent trip to Kenya saw Abu Dhabi-based green technology innovators Aquarius Global demonstrate their game-changing - and potentially lifesaving - KINETIC 7™ portable stove to President William Ruto himself.

Aquarius Global Founder and Executive Chairman Rick Parish and his team were invited to Nairobi to participate in the much-lauded inaugural African Climate Summit.

Prior to the week’s events, they welcomed an opportunity to showcase their groundbreaking invention to the nation’s leader and his advisers, inside the presidential state house. Former politician and current US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman was also present to witness the demonstration.

Upon first hearing of the revolutionary cooking stove, President Ruto had asked if Parish was a magician and after watching eggs cooked before him on a device no bigger than a small suitcase, using nothing other than water for fuel, he was convinced the mystical concept was indeed a reality!

Where it all began; following a distinguished career in the security and defence field, Rick Parish went on to establish himself in the private sector, building a highly respected reputation within the energy and maritime industries.

Throughout his varied experiences, often working in remote and war-torn areas, he noticed the numerous challenges faced by local citizens trying to go about their daily lives. For many, the simple task of cooking family meals was putting their health at risk. Determined to find a solution to this problem, he set about building a team of specialists and invested his own money into funding their extensive research and development work.

By producing the clean energy source hydrogen in-situ the portable KINETIC 7™ stove could literally change the lives of millions of people across the globe, eradicating the need to use ‘dirty’ fuels for their daily cooking needs.

The UN estimates that 4 million people in Africa alone, die annually as a result of inhaling the toxic fumes created by burning fossil fuels, animal dung, etc., in enclosed spaces. This goes hand in hand with the movement of several US states and European countries to outlaw the use of natural gas stoves in new homes.

New York will be the first to implement this ban, as early as 2026.

Although the concept of creating hydrogen from water is nothing new – and certainly no conjuring trick - it is their unique electrolysis cell and process design that has seen KINETIC 7 Technologies (part of the Aquarius Global Group of Companies) rise to the forefront of the clean energy revolution by providing a solution for a global problem. Their expert engineers have been working on this technology and fine-tuning the device for the past five years. The KINETIC 7™ stove differs from conventional gas burners by producing a flame up to three times hotter and one which is the greenest possible, with zero emissions.

Recognising the urgency of the situation, and the ever-growing need for a product adapted for use in emergency situations such as refugee camps, has led the company to concentrate its efforts on developing the simple two burner portable stove. Its use will provide huge benefits to no- and low-income households all across the globe. This device, however, is only one of many products in the pipeline, all built on the same basic principles. Further to the launch and successful distribution of the KINETIC 7™ portable stove, the company plans to roll out a stream of solutions which service both the commercial and residential sectors.

It is Parish’s wish, and part of the holistic approach taken across his group of companies, that the production and manufacture of these products in Africa will provide jobs for young graduates and create opportunities for woman in the workplace thus tackling even more of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals such as reduced inequalities, gender equality, decent work & economic growth, industry innovation & infrastructure in addition to those already addressed including sustainable cities & communities, good health & wellbeing, affordable & clean energy, and climate action.

As a result of their meeting with President Ruto, and the growing global interest in their revolutionary products, Kinetic 7 Technologies looks forward to forging partnerships with governments, NGOs, and uniting with other private enterprises around the world who all share the common goal of tackling climate change and creating a greener future for our planet.