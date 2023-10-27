Africa-France: Young Leaders explore new avenues

The third edition of the French-African Foundation's Young Leaders program took place in Paris, France at the beginning of October.

At a time when experts, diplomats and politicians agree that the relationship between Africa and France needs to open a new chapter, the third edition of the French-African Foundation's Young Leaders program aims to establish itself as a centre for reflection and dialogue. The aim of the event, held in Paris from October 2 to 5, was to mobilize committed young people on both sides of the continents.

Convened under the dual patronage of French President Emmanuel Macron and Rwandan President Paul Kagame, the 30 Young Leaders were selected by the French-African Foundation from among 3,000 candidates of diverse origins - French and African. The theme ‘Unleash the energies’ illustrates the foundation's ambition: to channel the vitality, innovation and investment of this class to develop common solutions to today's economic, cultural and political challenges.

Exchanges with personalities from a wide range of backgrounds were among the highlights of this year's event. A keynote address by Hubert Védrine, former French Minister of Foreign Affairs, provided an immediate immersion in current geopolitics. But while relations between France and the continent are often dominated by the political sphere, the Young Leaders are keen to forge more iconoclastic links.

Discussions with A'Salfo, co-founder of the group Magic System, and with Madagascan artist Joël Andrianomearisoa, as well as a visit from representatives of the Quai-Branly, highlighted the cultural and entrepreneurial dimension of these young profiles, emphasizing the potential of a renewed partnership based on creativity. Sport was also given center stage. The Young Leaders were able to visit the Parc des Princes and meet personalities such as Bruno Owikoti, who manages the club's partnerships, and former professional players Bernard Mendy and Sabrina Delannoy.

Visits to companies such as Orange - which led to an interview with President Christel Heydemann - and interactions with key figures, including Éric Nabil-Jumbert, Chief Growth Officer at Danone, explored prospects for technology, women's leadership and innovation, as well as food issues in a context of high inflation.

Program members were also able to attend the official opening of the Banque publique d'investissement (Bpifrance) BIG, one of Europe's leading business events, and exchange views with the teams in charge of export and entrepreneurship on the continent. The visit to France Médias Monde emphasized the importance of balanced media representation, with a call for a stronger transition to digital and a better understanding of African issues in the French media.

Climate issues

The future of public infrastructure in Africa was also on the agenda, with discussions revolving around concrete projects such as a rapid bus system in Senegal. This session, led by Mathieu Peller, Deputy Managing Director of Meridiam, was rounded off by debates on the future of climate change in the run-up to COP28, as well as on the financial issues surrounding the attractiveness of African nations, with Patrick Dupoux of Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

More controversial subjects were not avoided. François Gemenne, an expert with the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and a specialist in climate migration, led a dedicated session on immigration issues. Similarly, the complex issue of the financial attractiveness of African countries was addressed without taboo by Stéphane Charbit, Managing Partner at Rothschild.

Even more sensitive was the debate on the reality of anti-French sentiment in Africa, which began with a meeting with Anne-Claire Legendre, Director of Communication and Press, spokesperson for the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs. Finally, Franco-African partnerships in all sectors were discussed at length with Chrysoula Zacharopoulou, Secretary of State for Francophonie, Development and International Partnerships.

Brainstorming sessions, like the creation of a white paper, are intended to translate the ambitions of these Young Leaders into concrete action. These initiatives aim to transform ideas into tangible proposals in the fields of tech, food and cultural systems, which will then be presented to the highest levels of French and African governments.