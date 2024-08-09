WHO seeks support to end Mpox as disease hits 17 African countries

By LILYS NJERU More by this Author

This year alone, the number of Mpox cases reported in parts of Africa has cumulatively increased by over 160 percent compared to last year.

Information released by the Africa Centre of Diseases Control (CDC) shows that from the beginning of the year and July 28, 2024, a total of 14,250 cases had been reported in 10 countries, including Burundi, Cameroon, Congo, Ghana, Liberia, Nigeria, Rwanda, DRC and South Africa.

In the last 12 months, the public health agency said 17 countries had reported incidences of Mpox.

While 12,221 cases are in the suspected category, 2,853 cases have been confirmed. Africa CDC, in its latest Mpox situation update, said that the spread had resulted in 461 deaths, a figure of all fatalities from just 10 countries, with 450 deaths in DRC, where it is endemic.

Notably, these numbers do not include the case that was reported in Kenya last week and the two others noted in Kasese District in Uganda on Saturday. The two people are in an area near DRC, hundreds of kilometres away from the Taita Taveta border where the virus was detected in a long-distance truck driver who was reportedly travelling from Uganda to Rwanda via Kenya.

Read: WHO to convene emergency team to assess mpox risk

Advertisement

The World Health Organisation (WHO) defines Mpox, also known as monkeypox, as a viral infection that can spread between people or through surfaces that have been touched by people infected. It is also possible for the virus to be passed from wild animals to people who have contact with them. Mpox is part of the same family that causes smallpox.

It can has symptoms such as rashes, fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy and swollen glands. The rash is self-absolving, typically between two to four weeks. WHO notes that the rash looks like blisters or sores, and can affect the face, palms of the hands, soles of the feet, groin, genital and or anal regions. Patients with severe symptoms may show signs of more widespread lesions, and blood and lung infections. Depending on other underlying factors, it can result in death.

According to WHO, three types of vaccines are available and recommended for those who have close contact with infected patients. However, it does not recommend mass vaccination.

While 96 percent of all cases, including deaths, have been reported in just one country – DRC, health officials have called for ramped-up surveillance measures to contain the situation.

Read: Mpox outbreak threatens business for DR Congo

In a recent post on X, WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus called for more funding and support to interrupt disease transmission.

“I am considering convening an International Health Regulations Emergency Committee to advise me on whether the outbreak of Mpox should be declared a public health emergency of international concern,” he said in the post.

Meanwhile, Africa CDC has received an emergency approval of $10.4 million) from the African Union, money drawn from the existing Covid-19 funds to combat the outbreak.

CDC said Mpox death rate this year, at about three percent, has been higher in Africa than in any other part of the world. In 2022 global Mpox less than one per cent of those infected died.