Uganda, S.Africa lead rise in consumption of sugary drinks amid rising health concerns

The consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages (SSBs) has surged alarmingly among children and adolescents in Sub-Saharan Africa, marking a critical public health challenge.

A recent global study published by the BMJ-British Medical Association, on August 7, reveals that between 1990 and 2018, the intake of SSBs in this region increased by 106 percent, the highest rise observed globally.

This spike parallels a concerning increase in obesity rates among the youth, highlighting the severe implications for long-term health.

SSBs, which include soft drinks, energy drinks, and sweetened fruit beverages, are defined as any drinks with added sugars providing 50 calories or more per 237g serving.

“These beverages are known to contribute significantly to obesity, a condition that is now recognised as a major public health threat across Sub-Saharan Africa,” observed the study.

The region saw the most significant growth in SSB consumption, with Uganda experiencing a 5,573 percent (servings per week) increase over the broader period from 1990 to 2018, under review.

Among the 25 countries with the largest populations of children and adolescents, the highest average SSB intakes were recorded in Mexico (10.1 servings/week), followed by Uganda (6.9), Pakistan (6.4), South Africa (6.2), and the United States (6.2). In contrast, the lowest intakes were observed in India and Bangladesh, both at 0.3 servings per week.

Between 2005 and 2018, Uganda saw the most significant increase in SSB intake, with a rise of 173 percent (4.3 servings/week). In contrast, the US experienced the largest decrease, dropping by 36.4percent (−3.55 servings/week). While Uganda recorded the most substantial increase, Brazil had the largest decline, decreasing by 39 percent (−3.29 servings/week).

This alarming trend can be attributed to several factors, including the globalisation of food markets, aggressive marketing strategies targeting children and adolescents, and inadequate regulatory frameworks.

In 2018, the global average intake of SSBs among children and adolescents was 3.6 servings per week, but sub-Saharan Africa witnessed an especially dramatic rise, reflecting broader shifts in dietary habits and urbanisation. The highest consumption rates were observed among young people in urban areas whose parents had higher levels of education—a demographic increasingly exposed to Westernised diets and marketing.

In the 25 most populous countries, Mexico had the highest SSB intakes, with 10-14-year-olds consuming 11.9 servings per week and 15-19-year-olds consuming 12.8 servings per week. Conversely, the lowest intakes were found in Kenya and China, where 3-4-year-olds consumed just 0.2 servings per week.

“As multinational food and beverage companies expand their reach in Africa, they bring with them a surge of sugary drinks, often marketed as aspirational lifestyle choices. The lack of robust public health policies, such as taxation on sugary drinks or restrictions on advertising to young audiences, has exacerbated the issue,” continued the paper.

This rise in SSB consumption is directly linked to the growing prevalence of obesity among African youth.

Childhood obesity is particularly concerning because it tends to persist into adulthood, leading to a higher risk of chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and premature death.

The economic costs of obesity are substantial, with global estimates projecting a rise from $2 trillion in 2020 to $18 trillion by 2060, according to the World Health Organisation.

Now the study advises, “Addressing this crisis requires immediate and targeted interventions. Effective strategies could include implementing taxes on sugary drinks, restricting marketing to children, improving food labeling, and promoting healthier alternatives within schools and communities. Such measures have proven effective in other regions and could help curb the rising tide of SSB consumption in Africa.”

“Policies and approaches at both a national level and a more targeted level are needed to reduce intakes of SSBs among young people worldwide, highlighting the larger intakes across all education levels in urban and rural areas in Latin America and the Caribbean, and the growing problem of SSBs for public health in Sub- Saharan Africa,” write the scientists in the study.

“Our findings are intended to inform current and future policies to curb SSB intakes, adding to the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development,” they add.

Otherwise, the study warns, without urgent action, the health of an entire generation in sub-Saharan Africa could be at risk.

“As the region continues to urbanise and integrate into global markets, public health policies must evolve to protect its youth from the long-term consequences of excessive sugar consumption. The time to act is now, before the sweet allure of sugary drinks leads to bitter outcomes for the continent’s future,” notes the study.