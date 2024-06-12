Tanzania warns of strong winds and large waves

By THE CITIZEN More by this Author

The Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) has issued an alert for strong winds and large waves affecting 11 regions, including Dar es Salaam, over the next four days.

TMA's severe weather forecasts, released on Monday, indicate the regions will from, June 11 to 14, witness high winds reaching 40 kilometres and waves exceeding two metres would occur in Tanga and Pwani islands.

Other regions include Mafia Isles, Lindi, Mtwara, and Unguja.

The poor weather conditions are expected to disrupt economic and maritime activities, providing major challenges for inhabitants and companies in the impacted areas.

Other regions to be impacted include the Lake Victoria basin, Kagera, Geita, Mwanza, Mara, and Simiyu.

TMA advised caution, asking the public to take necessary safety and minimise potential disruptions.