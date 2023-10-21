Advertisement The East African Science & Health Story withdrawn Saturday October 21 2023 Advertisement Editor's note: This story has been withdrawn for review. Advertisement In the headlines Rwanda sends aid to Gaza A Rwandair Cargo plane carrying 16 tons of medicine, food, and water, touched down in Jordan en route to Gaza on a Friday. Uganda, DRC abolish visa rule After engagements between leaders, citizens will freely move across the two countries in the spirit of East African Community integration. Donors yet to commit to Kenya’s refugee reform planWFP urges for more Ethiopia aidUN chief visits Egypt ahead of Gaza aid deliveryOusted president 'tried to escape', Niger junta saysBritain PM backs Israel but presses on Gaza aid